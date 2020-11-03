The FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Wound Care & Hyperbarics Center has been recognized as a National President’s Circle Award Winner for clinical excellence by Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services.
FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.
FirstHealth Moore Regional was one of only 32 centers nationwide (or top 5 percent) honored with this award and the only center in the state of North Carolina.
“We are honored to be recognized for our clinical excellence,” said Dr.David Strom, orthopaedic surgeon and medical director of FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics. “This designation emphasizes the goals we set forth for our wound care centers — to heal as many patients as possible and improve their quality of life.”
FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centersand provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Leading edge treatments at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the commitment of our staff to offer a level of wound care excellence that is recognized among the best in the nation,” added Dr. Strom.
