The NC Department of Transportation is distributing over $154.8 million in so-called Powell Bill funds to 508 municipalities for street repairs.
The first half has been sent this week, and the second half will be paid by Jan. 1.
Municipalities can use these funds for anything from street resurfacing to the widening of roads to creating greenways. The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by state law: 75 percent based on the population and 25 percent on the number of municipality-maintained street miles.
“Powell Bill funding allows us to complete a lot of transportation projects important to North Carolina communities from Murphy to Manteo,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a news release announcing the funds. “Municipalities can use these funds on projects that make our state a wonderful place to live, work and play.”
The fund is named for Junius K. Powell, the former state senator and mayor of Whiteville. He was the primary sponsor for the first State Street-Aid bill in 1951 that helped cities with urban road problems.
Moore County municipalities will receive over $1.7 million in funding. Below is each municipality and their total funds:
Municipality
Total Funds
Aberdeen
$280,361.76
Carthage
$93.931.61
Pinebluff
$58,975.41
Robbins
$38, 438.04
Taylortown
$22,609.23
Whispering Pines
$170,248.72
Cameron
$9,152.78
Foxfire Village
$52,522.78
Pinehurst
$572,244.59
Southern Pines
$484,069.06
Vass
$37,221.90
For more information, contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
