January is a month of new beginnings and fresh starts.Members of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra are looking forward to the year ahead with optimism and hope, scheduling exciting events with loved ones and taking steps forward to improve their well-being.
“We make resolutions to make the most of the time we have; whether we uphold them all is another story. While I can’t guarantee your exercise equipment won’t become an expensive coat rack by February, I can assure you that starting your new year with the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will be well worth the investment,” said Michele Cunningham, the Orchestra’s vice chair and media coordinator.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra will continue its 18th season with an open house rehearsal for new and returning members in Sandhills Community College’s Wellard Hall on Thursday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you’d like to join them this season, please stop by and say hello!
As you plan the year ahead, mark your calendars for the Spring Concert on Saturday, May 21, at Pinecrest High School’s R.E. Lee Auditorium, at 7 p.m., for a celebration of American music.
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is also in search of a treasurer to join them for the upcoming season. The nonprofit intergenerational community and youth orchestra provides advanced level performance opportunities for students and community members alike. The orchestra serves the community through winter and spring and spring performances that are free to the public. Small ensembles also perform throughout the community for various events.
“We are looking for an outstanding candidate to fill this essential position on our executive board,” Cunningham said.
Treasurer candidates are not required to be performing members of the orchestra.
For those interested in this position, the duties of the treasurer include submitting a budget report that is shared at each board meeting, or when requested; tracking all income and expenses for the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as maintaining accurate records of fundraisers, grants, and donations; and maintaining the required financial records to comply with state and federal laws, and providing a full financial report at the end of the year.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest via email to mporchestra2005@gmail.com by Jan. 28. Interviews will follow.
Stay up to date with the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra by following their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
