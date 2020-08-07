The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census has been moved up to Sept. 30. This change creates a sense of urgency as Moore County continues to lag behind the state and national average participation rates.
For the week ending Aug. 2, only 57.9 percent of households in Moore County have self-responded compared to 62.9 percent nationally and 59.1 percent statewide.
Whispering Pines has the highest local response rate at 80.4 percent, followed by Pinehurst (70.8 percent), Foxfire (66.3 percent), Pinebluff (65.4 percent), Southern Pines (62.7 percent) and Aberdeen (60.6 percent).
Conversely, Robbins has the lowest local response rate at 33.6 percent, followed by Taylortown (43.9 percent), Cameron (46.2 percent), Vass (48.8 percent). The unincorporated area of Seven Lakes/West End is also showing a poor response rate of approximately 42.8 percent. In 2010, the same census tract had a 70.6 percent response rate.
Most households in Moore County should have received a postcard-style invitation to respond in mid-March; however, many residents have complained that they did not receive this postcard, or it may have been misplaced or tossed as junk mail.
The 2020 Census is unique in that it’s the first in the nation’s history when data is being collected primarily online. Approximately 44.5 percent of local responses have been submitted digitally through the census internet portal.
An accurate count is important because census data is used to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress, and how federal funds are distributed back to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
North Carolina is projected to gain a seat in the House of Representatives, if an accurate count is conducted that reflects the increased population of North Carolina.
It is also estimated the census count will directly affect the allocation of $16.3 billion annually for the next 10 years in North Carolina. At even just a 3 percent undercount, that would represent a loss of $330 million, according to the Census Bureau.
A recent report by the Census Bureau shows clear geographic patterns emerging where self-response rates have lagged in 2020. These tracts include the Sandhills, and other areas with low internet access and where field operations were suspended due to COVID-19.
Individuals living in the lowest-responding tracts are also increasingly likely to be minority residents. These figures correspond to historical challenges to the census count. In 2010, it was estimated that the national undercount was 1.5 percent for Hispanics, 2.1 percent for Blacks, and 4.9 percent for Native Americans on reservations. The most overlooked population in 2010 were children under the age of five years, estimated at 4.6 percent under count.
As part of its follow up efforts, the Census Bureau began deploying field staff in May to deliver 2020 questionnaires to some Moore County households with post office boxes or those on rural routes where standard mail delivery information could not be verified.
A more robust initiative to visit every household that has not already responded to the 2020 Census will be conducted between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31.
If you did not receive a postcard or it was misplaced, it is not too late to self-respond. Complete the census online at My2020Census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.
