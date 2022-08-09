The Moore Humane Society rescued 10 beagles as part of a nationwide effort to remove over 4,000 adult dogs and puppies from a breeding facility for an animal testing site in Virginia.
The large-scale rescue began after a federal judge ordered that the breeding facility, which supplied animals to pharmaceutical and biotechnology research company Envigo, be permanently shuttered. According to national news sources, the order followed a search warrant that was executed at the facility on May 18 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector general and other law enforcement agencies.
Animal testing is legal in most states, but Envigo reportedly violated multiple regulations around facilities that perform such testing over the past two years. According to The New York Times, the beagles were “underfed, ill, injured and, in some cases, dead.”
The beagles are finding temporary homes through the Humane Society of the United States, which calls the rescue a “historic” operation. More than 33 shelter and rescue partners across the country were called in to assist.
Since Moore Humane Society is part of the nationwide rescue network, president Corrine “Corky” Kern immediately responded. The Moore Humane Society has been helping with emergency efforts like this, as well as other other displacement emergencies like hurricanes, since before the program existed.
Kern and Wallys Fathi, the shelter manager, drove to Cumberland, Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 4 to pick up 10 of the beagles.
“We drove four hours to get there,” said Kern. “It was in a very secluded area. There were no signs that said Envigo — nothing. The closest restroom was probably an hour away.”
They arrived to find a gate guarded by a U.S. Marshal, and were told to get out of their van. While the women signed waivers stating they wouldn’t take photos, their van was driven into the facility, loaded up and brought back to them with the dogs, all bearing identifying tattoos on their ears from the breeding facility.
Other groups were there to pick up beagles the same day, all going though the same process. “It was all very secretive and controlled,” Kern said.
Three adult dogs rescued by the Moore Humane Society are currently being held at Solutions for Animals in Raeford. One adult and six puppies, all female, are currently waiting for a home at the Moore Humane Society Carthage shelter. The puppies are roughly 3-4 months old and the adult was estimated to be seven years old. They have to receive additional vaccinations and then get spayed before they are ready to be adopted in a few weeks.
“What’s amazing is that these dogs are so loving. I was afraid they would have socialization issues,” said Kern. “Luckily the puppies we got don’t seem to be in bad condition so far, but the way they were treated in that facility was horrific.”
Moore Humane Society, a no-kill organization, takes in dogs and cats and assists with low-cost veterinary assistance, spay and neuter and rehabilitation programs. The society is not affiliated with a government agency — all funding comes from donations, and all work is performed by volunteers. It has been serving the county for 58 years.
“We want to be able to grow our shelter and be able to better assist with these kinds of emergencies as they happen,” said Kern.
To learn more or see how to donate and volunteer, call (910) 947-2631 or visit MooreHumane.org. To help directly with the cost of transporting and caring for the beagles rescued from the Envigo site, you can donate to The Humane Society of the United States at humanesociety.org.
“To look at these puppies and think what could have been their future…it’s special to know they’ll go to loving homes,” said Kern.
What a shame those beautiful babies had to be used for medical experiments. Beagles are used because of their docile demeanor. I can't say what I'm thinking because of legal concerns. Shame on an animal abuser who I see hurting an animal.
I hope they all find good homes with families who appreciate the breed.
Tommy, I hope you realize that this facility and many more was run by our dear and wonderful Fraudchi, also known as Fauci. No animal should be used in any testing at all.
Me too
