Image1_beaglesWallys.JPG

Wallys Fathi, The Moore Humane Society shelter manager, with two beagle puppies.

 Emilee Phillips/The Pilot

The Moore Humane Society rescued 10 beagles as part of a nationwide effort to remove over 4,000 adult dogs and puppies from a breeding facility for an animal testing site in Virginia.

The large-scale rescue began after a federal judge ordered that the breeding facility, which supplied animals to pharmaceutical and biotechnology research company Envigo, be permanently shuttered. According to national news sources, the order followed a search warrant that was executed at the facility on May 18 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector general and other law enforcement agencies.

IMG2_WallysandShirley.jpg

Wallys Fathi, The Moore Humane Society shelter manager, and the adult beagle at the shelter.
IMG3_beaglepuppies.JPG

 Beagle puppies playing at the shelter in Carthage.
IMG4_jessicaandpuppies.JPG

Jessica Adee, Moore Humane Society assistant manager, kissing two beagle puppies.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

What a shame those beautiful babies had to be used for medical experiments. Beagles are used because of their docile demeanor. I can't say what I'm thinking because of legal concerns. Shame on an animal abuser who I see hurting an animal.

I hope they all find good homes with families who appreciate the breed.

Report Add Reply
Kathy Wright

Tommy, I hope you realize that this facility and many more was run by our dear and wonderful Fraudchi, also known as Fauci. No animal should be used in any testing at all.

Report Add Reply
Jane Liddell

Me too

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days