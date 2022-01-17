Christmas for Moore 2021

Christmas For Moore board member Sherri Mangum’s car loaded with Christmas gifts for delivery in December 2021. Contributed photo.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, sponsors, volunteers and donors from throughout Moore County came together to support Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving neighbors in need during the holiday season. More than 1,600 program participants received gifts for Christmas through the community-driven effort.

“The Christmas for Moore board is so thankful for the generosity of our community, who willingly shares the joy of Christmas with those among us struggling to provide extras for their families,” said Eleanora Voelkel, chair of Christmas for Moore.

Christmas For Moore kicked off its season with Christmas in July, offering online registration, followed by five in-person registration events located at sites in Carthage, Robbins, Southern Pines and West End.

Dedicated volunteers like Mary Chapman, of Pinehurst, registered program participants at all five sites. Others shopped, wrapped and delivered gifts, turning their cars into Christmas sleighs.

Due to donor generosity, Christmas For Moore was able to provide additional gift cards for groceries to nearly 150 families, and direct sponsorship of another 60 families in need, and every qualified program participant who registered was served. 

Local businesses including Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, Anytime Fitness of Southern Pines and Pinehurst, and Workhorse Fitness and Yoga, to name a few, civic groups like Kiwanis Club of Seven Lakes, and area churches sponsoring multiple families made the Christmas For Moore mission a reality. 

“We truly appreciate our sponsors, donors and volunteers,” Voelkel added. “They all make it possible for us to support each family that registers for Christmas for Moore.”     

For more information on becoming a Christmas for Moore sponsor or volunteering, call (910) 477-3355, email info@christmas4moore.org, or visit www.christmas4moore.org. To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas for Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, NC 28374.  All donations are tax-deductible.

