The Moore County Democratic Party has elected a new slate of leaders through the 2024 election cycle.
Members recently chose businessman, teacher and philanthropist Lowell Simon as the party’s new local chairman. He replaces Maurice Holland Jr., who led the organization for several years. In addition, members elected Monique Baker as the group’s First Vice Chair; Kaysha Donahue, Second Vice Chair; Larry Arnold, Third Vice Chair; and Michele Cunningham as Secretary.
Simon has served on several boards, including charitable organizations, industry associations and small business corporations. He has served on the advisory boards of two Fortune 500 corporations and was chairman of the boards of the North Carolina Association of Convenience Stores and First Carolina Care Insurance Co.
Simon currently serves as chairman of the board of the To Cure A Rose Foundation; chairman of the Sand Dollar Fund; political action chair of the Moore County NAACP; and president emeritus of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation. He ran for the North Carolina House in 2018 and 2020, losing to then-State Rep. Jamie Boles, and served as campaign manager last year for Frank McNeill, who lost the N.C. Senate Dist. 21 race against incumbent Sen. Tom McInnis.
Cunningham, who was reelected as secretary, is an educator with Moore County Schools. She is a vice chair and playing member of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra. She is also a playing member with the Triangle Pride Band and a safe zone trainer for Sandhills Pride. Last summer she helped organize the Downtown Southern Pines Reproductive Rights March, which attracted over 400 people.
Baker, who has three children in Moore County Schools, is a behavior analyst whose primary focus is working with autistic children and their families. She recently helped pass legislation which provides access to care for families impacted by autism.
Donahue is a small business owner in Pinehurst with two children in Moore County Schools. She has been an active volunteer at polling places over the last few election cycles.
Arnold, who is returning as third vice chair, is retiring this year as a full professor of music at the University of North Carolina Pembroke. He and his wife Nancy have been active in community and church music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.