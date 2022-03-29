The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Moore County’s population has now surpassed 100,000, a milestone that many expected the county to reach in 2020.
That year’s census found the county’s population to be a little over 99,700, falling short of projections stoked by the previous decennial count. But according to the first set of estimates based on the most recent census data, the county’s population climbed to 102,763 from April 2020 to July 2021.
A recent report from the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill showed that Moore is one of 73 counties across the state that grew in the 15 months following the 2020 census. The county’s population increased by 3 percent, growing faster than the statewide rate of 1 percent.
“We’ve arrived,” Natalie Hawkins, executive director of the economic development group Moore County Partners in Progress, said of the estimated growth in a phone interview. “That is a significant milestone for Moore County to go over 100,000 in population.”
Hawkins, who expected the county’s population to cross the six-figure mark in 2020, said she wasn’t surprised by the latest estimate.
“Just look around at the housing that's going up not only in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst but in Vass, Carthage and out in Seven Lakes,” she said. “There's a housing boom, no question, and I think our real estate market is certainly reflective of that right now.”
While the war in Ukraine and lingering impacts from the coronavirus have cast uncertainty on the global economic outlook, Hawkins predicted that demand for local housing “won’t be slowing down anytime in the near future.”
“There’s obviously concern that the cost of construction, the cost of materials and supply-chain issues might temper our growth a little bit, along with the rising inflation rates,” she said. “But we continue to see a very, very high level of demand for residential product throughout the entire county. We're seeing developers come in from out of town that recognize that this is a hot market.”
The county’s growth, Hawkins said, is being fueled in large part by an influx of military families with ties to nearby Fort Bragg. The base serves more than 55,000 active-duty soldiers, making it the nation’s largest Army installation.
“I don't think we can deny the fact that military personnel and their families have chosen to locate to Moore County because of the quality of life that we provide,” Hawkins said. “That's a really big driving force right now for us, even though that industry is not located in Moore County.”
The health care industry, she said, has also played a major role in the county’s growth. Data from the N.C. Department of Commerce showed that over 9,000 residents had jobs related to “health care and social assistance” during the third quarter of 2021, more than any other labor sector.
There may be an even simpler explanation for the county’s growth, according to Hawkins.
“I just think the secret is out that Moore County is a great place to live,” she said.
