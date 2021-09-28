2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Team Captains Pat and Julie McKee of McKee Homes, presenting sponsor and top fundraising team for the 2021 Moore County walk. Photo credit: David Sinclair

More than 180 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Aberdeen Lake Park in Moore County, or in their own neighborhoods on Sept. 25. Participants raised $28,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.

“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Moore County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association -- Western Carolina Chapter. “Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”

In addition to being the event’s presenting sponsor, McKee Homes was also the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $4,736. The other top fundraising teams include: Team PamCakes ($1,600) and Team Patty Hahn ($1,175).

On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $39,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/MooreCounty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days