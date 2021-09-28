More than 180 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Aberdeen Lake Park in Moore County, or in their own neighborhoods on Sept. 25. Participants raised $28,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Moore County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association -- Western Carolina Chapter. “Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
In addition to being the event’s presenting sponsor, McKee Homes was also the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $4,736. The other top fundraising teams include: Team PamCakes ($1,600) and Team Patty Hahn ($1,175).
On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $39,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/MooreCounty.
