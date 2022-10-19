The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday calling on state leaders to “demand better border patrol by federal authorities to curtail the trafficking of opioids.”
Presented by Chairman Frank Quis and unanimously supported by the board’s other members, the resolution followed a series of meetings in which the commissioners solicited feedback on how to best spend the county’s share of a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the national opioid epidemic. Moore County is set to receive $6.2 million from the settlement over the next 18 years to support “evidence-based, high-impact strategies” to address the crisis.
“(The funding) is certainly very helpful, however it doesn’t really do anything to stop the problem,” Quis said. “And it’s become very clear that lately we’ve been having more and more deaths due to overdose.”
Reading from the resolution, Quis said that unintentional overdose deaths “more than tripled” in Moore County from 2018 to 2020, when a record 23 fatal overdoses were recorded. The “combined medical costs and statistical life loss costs” associated with those deaths, he said, was over $256 million.
While the number of local overdose deaths in 2020 was low compared with other counties, the percentage of deaths caused by illicitly obtained substances in Moore was among the highest in the state.
“We know that many of these illicit drugs are coming across the southern border daily,” Quis said. “It used to be measured in pounds and now it’s measured in tons, and that’s what is actually apprehended. We don’t know (how much) is getting through, but it’s killing more and more of our citizens.”
Public safety officials generally have little way of determining if a fatal overdose was caused by a substance that was smuggled into the U.S. The most recent available county-level data only distinguishes overdose deaths involving illicitly obtained drugs from deaths involving drugs that were prescribed by a medical professional.
Still, the resolution claims it is “obvious from the continuous rise of overdoses recorded that more of these drugs are getting through the border.” The document urges both state Attorney General Josh Stein and Gov. Roy Cooper to join “efforts to mitigate the influx of people and drugs entering the United States via the southern border” and to “communicate” to President Joe Biden the “vital need for action to gain control of the border and protect the lives of our citizens.”
Stein briefly visited Moore County in September to participate in a roundtable discussion about the settlement, which stems from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The N.C. Department of Justice argued that the epidemic was “created and fueled” by the companies’ “irresponsible marketing and inadequate monitoring.”
A record 107,622 people died of drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with three quarters of those deaths involving opioids. Nearly 4,000 fatal overdoses were linked to North Carolina last year — a 26-percent increase from 2020.
“We're at the deadliest moment in the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” Stein said during the Sept. 26 discussion at the Moore County Agriculture Center in Carthage. “We want to turn the tide on this so that fewer people are struggling and fewer people are dying — and we have our work cut out for us.”
Indeed, paramedics in Moore County responded to six overdose calls in the four days following Stein’s visit. At least four local deaths were attributed to overdose in September alone.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, has said the “problem is not a new one by any means.” His agency first identified opioid addiction as a community health concern in 2009.
Early efforts to address the problem focused on reducing the number of painkillers in circulation. The Health Department reported that 6 million pills were prescribed in Moore County from 2012 to 2013, a quantity that translated to roughly 60 pills for every person living in the county at the time.
While programs allowing residents to safely discard of their unused or expired medications helped to reduce the number of opioids sitting on night stands and in medicine cabinets, they did not stem the influx of new pills. The resolution adopted by the commissioners on Tuesday states that opioid prescriptions were dispensed to nearly 15 percent of the county’s population in 2020.
During another settlement discussion on Oct. 5, Bryan Phillips, director of Moore County Public Safety, said reports of overdose have been “continually climbing” since 2020, when his agency recorded 169 such incidents. Overdoses rose 20 percent in 2021, when 204 were recorded, and Phillips said the county is on track to surpass that tally by the end of the year.
Emergency responders are subsequently spending more time and resources on overdose calls. Phillips recalled a recent incident where paramedics administered Narcan, a medical spray that reverses the effects of overdose, to two individuals suffering from cardiac arrest in western Moore County.
EMS units were “back at the same address” less than 12 hours later, he said, to treat one of the same individuals for another overdose.
As demand for Narcan has grown, so has the cost. Phillips said paramedics administered 154 doses locally in 2018, with each dose costing about $12. Both numbers have since more than doubled, with over 330 doses administered this year at $26 per dose.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields acknowledged that Narcan “is very expensive,” but he believes the benefits outweigh the cost. He also believes the epidemic is not a problem the county can “arrest our way out of.”
“It’s sad — it truly is — to see what we’re seeing out here,” Fields said. “Young people’s lives are being destroyed.”
Quis is expected to personally deliver a signed copy of the resolution to Stein’s office in Raleigh. Commissioner Catherine Graham asked that the resolution be forwarded to boards in other counties for potential adoption.
Commissioner Nick Picerno asked Misty Leland, attorney for Moore County, to “be on the lookout for the attorney general’s response to see that we actually get one.” He recalled that, several years ago, the commissioners sent a resolution to the state Attorney General’s Office seeking an explanation for the county’s unusually high gasoline prices and “never received” a response.
Leland, who helped create the statewide allocation agreement ensuring that North Carolina’s portion of the national settlement is distributed fairly across the state’s 100 counties, said she would “make sure it goes to the people I know who work there.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(2) comments
I would rather the Commissioners put more efforts and action into stopping to the “entrepreneurial” sources closer to home (Moore County) - those that are over-prescribing and manufacturing opioids. Also the well-known I-95 Drug Corridor.
The combined medical cost and statistical life loss cost was over $259,000,000 in Moore County? There were 23 deaths. What is the arithmetic on this?
John Misiaszek
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.