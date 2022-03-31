Moore County was placed under a tornado watch Thursday by the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
The watch, which means conditions are favorable for a tornado, will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Moore is one of eight counties included in the watch, which was announced as heavy showers continued to pummel much of Central North Carolina.
“The primary severe weather threat will be damaging winds, although a brief or isolated tornado is possible,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin issued shortly after 3:20 p.m. “In addition to the severe threat, windy conditions with gusts between 30 to 40 mph are expected.”
Winds as fast as 46 mph were observed Thursday in nearby Fayetteville, according to the service.
More severe weather was reported northeast of Moore County, with parts of Granville, Wake and Durham counties placed under a tornado warning on Thursday. Unlike a tornado watch, a warning means a tornado has been spotted in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.