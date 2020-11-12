The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a flash flood warning for Moore County on Thursday until 2:15 p.m.
Thursday morning the radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area that would follow the 1 to 3 inches of rain that had already fallen since 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The warning also said that excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Drivers are asked not to drive into flooded areas, as most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.
Due to the inclement weather, the Moore County Health Department canceled the previously scheduled drive-thru testing event for this afternoon that was scheduled for in front of the Health Department's office in Carthage.
The Town of Robbins posted on Facebook that Plank Road near the intersection with N.C. 705 and North Middleton Street at Possum Run is washed out. Also, the bridge on Hemp Street is flooded, according to the post.
