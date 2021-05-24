Foxfire burn 4

The controlled fire burns through non-native understory at Foxfire's Village Green Park in February as part of a regional longleaf pine forest restoration effort. Moore County was placed under a burn ban by the N.C. Forestry Service on Monday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Moore County is one of 26 counties in North Carolina placed under a burn ban by the N.C. Forestry Service effective noon Monday. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The ban is due to an increased fire risk across the Sandhills region and into Southeastern North Carolina. All burn permits have been canceled until further notice.

The other counties included in this ban are: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.

“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a release on Monday. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”

The ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued, the release said. Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

