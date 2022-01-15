People seeking shelter from the winter storm can go to the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone who wishes to stay at the facility must fist undergo a screening for symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release from Moore County Public Safety. The complex is located in the 100 block of Hillcrest Park Lane.
For information, call 910-947-6317.
Moore County has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch by the National Weather Service in Raleigh, with meteorologists projecting a mix of snow and sleet for the area. The precipitation is expected to start early Sunday morning.
Department Shares Safety Tips
Moore County Public Safety shared the following safety tips for residents ahead of the winter storm.
• Create an “emergency supply kit” full of essentials like blankets, flashlights, batteries, food and first aid items.
• Make a family communication plan that details what you will do in case of emergency.
• Bring pets indoors and move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas.
• Fill up your car with gas. Since gas stations often rely on electricity to power their pumps, a power outage may leave you without the option to get gas.
• Charge up cell phone, make sure flashlight are working properly, and have spare batteries.
Driving Safety:
• If possible, avoid driving during winter storms. If you absolutely must drive, be sure to clear your windows and mirrors before getting on the road.
• If you see a utility vehicle – or any other vehicle with flashing yellow lights – on the roadside, remember to move over; it’s the law.
• Use extreme caution when crossing bridges and overpasses as they accumulate ice before other parts of the road.
• Reduce your speed and maintain a safe following distance behind other vehicles because snow and ice may cause skidding.
Home Safety:
• If using a space heater or heat lamp, be sure to place it on a solid surface at least three feet away from anything combustible. Always turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep.
• Never leave a fireplace unattended unless its embers are completely extinguished. Also consider using a glass or metal fire screen to catch sparks and rolling logs, and never store flammable liquids near sources of heat.
• Know how to use your generator. Generators should be placed in an open and ventilated area. They should never be operated inside a home—including spaces like the basement and garage—due to the danger of inhaling carbon monoxide fumes.
• Never touch a downed power line. Warn others to stay away and alert your electric cooperative.
