The N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) has begun distributing nearly $132.7 million in Powell Bill funds to 508 municipalities across the state. Moore County's incorporated towns will receive a combined total of approximately $1.46 million dollars.
Pinehurst received the largest allocation of local Powell Bill funds with $480,554, followed by Southern Pines ($386,118), Aberdeen ($222,580) and Whispering Pines ($115,983).
The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75 percent of the funds based on population, and 25 percent based on the number of locally maintained street miles.
“The Powell Bill funding helps local governments improve transportation systems within their communities,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “These funds help complete critical projects like repairing roads and supporting local projects such as bikeways and sidewalks.”
The fund is named for Junius K. Powell, a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville who was a primary sponsor of the 1951 bill to help the state's cities with urban road problems. The first allocation of Powell Bill funds was for $4.5 million and was distributed to 386 cities and towns. Including this week’s allocations, municipalities have received more than $4.8 billion in street aid funding since the program started.
The number of recipients who applied to be considered for funds is the same as 2019.
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com
