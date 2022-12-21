For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the top micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to the consulting firm Policom’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings.
A Florida-based consulting firm, Policom catalogs the nation’s 384 metropolitans and 542 micropolitans, annually, looking at each area’s long-term tendency to grow consistently in size and quality. A micropolitan area has a population of more than 10,000 but less than 50,000 residents.
For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan statistical areas across the United States, placing the area in the top 7 percent nationally of communities with a stable, but consistently growing economy.
The Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan includes all of Moore County. The Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan’s current ranking reflects a move up 14 places from 53 on last year’s list.
Policom uses 23 economic factors measured over a 19-year period to analyze local and state economies annually to determine if a particular economy is growing or declining and why. The company looks at each micropolitan area across the country to evaluate the long-term tendency of each economy to consistently grow in both size and quality. The higher the ranking, the more constant the growth has been over an extended period of time.
“Moore County’s rankings over the past five years affirm that our economy has been consistently strong and resilient which has helped position our community to more evenly weather the effects of negative economic events like the pandemic and recessions,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Moore County Partners inProgress. “And I think we can all agree that given the increasing amount of new residential and commercial development we are seeing right now, it’s pretty evident that Moore County’s economy is not only strong and resilient, but it is also definitely growing.
“Moore County’s prosperous economy is a significant advantage that we make a point to emphasize to prospective clients looking to possibly locate their businesses here,” she added.
(1) comment
Darn that Biden and his economy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.