The gated Pinewild community will transfer ownership of its water and sewer utilities to Moore County as part of an agreement approved Thursday by county commissioners.
Randy Gould, director of Moore County Public Works, said the acquisition was “a long time in the making.” The county has been required by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to operate and maintain the community’s pump stations and well site since 1993.
“We treat it just like ours,” Gould said of the water system. “We get all the revenues. We get all the expenses. We manage it.”
But until now the county has not actually owned the infrastructure, which belonged to an entity called Pinewild Project Limited Partnership. Gould said PPLP, along with the Pinewild Property Owners Association, finally agreed to hand over the necessary deeds and easements in order to move forward with a planned expansion of the 1,800-acre development.
“The thing that really triggered it is they want to do another phase of expansion, and we don’t want to continue this where we’re continuing to operate someone else’s utilities,” he said, adding that the system’s “ownership and liabilities should tie in with the management and operation.”
Writing in a memo to the commissioners ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Gould said the transfer would have “no major financial impacts” because the county already “receives all customer revenues and pays all expenses associated with the operation and maintenance of the systems.”
“The proposed agreement would better define liabilities and responsibilities, especially regulatory ones,” he wrote.
During the meeting, county attorney Misty Leland said the county has spent the past 30 years trying to assume ownership of Pinewild’s utilities.
“Now it’s finally coming to fruition,” she said. “There’s been multiple attorneys involved and multiple legal entities involved, but we’re here at the end.”
Over 900 homes are located within Pinewild, according to the POA’s website. The community was annexed into Pinehurst in 2010 following a lengthy legal battle between the village and a group of homeowners who opposed the annexation.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
