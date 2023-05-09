The Moore County Board of Education will consider implementing a student uniform policy in the coming months, once the committee appointed by Chair Robert Levy Monday night has time to formulate one.
Board member Shannon Davis initially proposed that the school board consider the question of uniforms at its work session last month. She suggested that requiring all students to wear more or less the same clothing may reduce bullying among students and eliminate one basis for superficial comparisons among classmates.
“It’s something that we just want to contemplate. It’s certainly in the best interest of the students that I wanted to present it,” she said at Monday night’s board meeting at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary.
Davis cited examples of schools in California and Virginia where discipline referrals and fights reduced in frequency after uniforms were introduced in the 1990s.
“Children from all socioeconomic backgrounds are on a level playing field. It creates a standard that we are all the same and worthy of mutual respect,” she said. “It assists children in defining who they are not based on material things, but based on one’s own character.”
The most recent data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics is five years old, showing that 20 percent of public schools required student uniforms in 2017-2018. Nearly half of schools at that time enforced a “strict” dress code.
Just south of Moore County, Richmond County Schools has had a uniform policy in place since 2004. But that district is in the process of revising its uniform policy.
Recent surveys in Richmond County Schools indicate that 72 percent of parents and staff there disapprove of the existing uniform policy, specifically the cost of uniforms and limited availability of shirts in the prescribed school-specific colors. Students there must wear black or khaki pants, skirts or dresses.
Davis suggested that specific guidelines for individual schools would be determined by each principal.
Following her presentation Monday, Levy charged Davis, along with board members Pauline Bruno and Philip Holmes, to confer over the next few months and propose a uniform policy. Levy suggested that the committee work with parent advisory committees at schools around the county to identify a few willing schools for a potential pilot of any eventual uniform policy.
“Please also remember that a uniform can be as simple as a pair of blue jeans and a simple blue shirt,” he said.
“Hopefully, if this works, maybe the kids won’t be as envious of the other kids’ fashion and the like and we could concentrate more on what we learn and less on what we wear.”
Nearly all private schools have had such dress codes for decades. Many government schools do, too. This also saves families time and money. But as much common sense this makes, it won’t improve the performance of poor teachers, doesn’t eliminate wokeness, and there remains the problem of kids bringing cell phones to school. They too should be banned from campuses. Look at area private and charter schools for examples of what works.
