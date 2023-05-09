School Uniforms

Richmond County, located just south of Moore County, has had its students wear uniforms like these since 2004, but officials there are now looking at revising the policy.

 Courtesy, Richmond County Daily Journal

The Moore County Board of Education will consider implementing a student uniform policy in the coming months, once the committee appointed by Chair Robert Levy Monday night has time to formulate one.

Board member Shannon Davis initially proposed that the school board consider the question of uniforms at its work session last month. She suggested that requiring all students to wear more or less the same clothing may reduce bullying among students and eliminate one basis for superficial comparisons among classmates.

Kent Misegades

Nearly all private schools have had such dress codes for decades. Many government schools do, too. This also saves families time and money. But as much common sense this makes, it won’t improve the performance of poor teachers, doesn’t eliminate wokeness, and there remains the problem of kids bringing cell phones to school. They too should be banned from campuses. Look at area private and charter schools for examples of what works.

