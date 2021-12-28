After being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Southern Pines Business Association’s First Eve celebration will return to ring in the new year on Friday.
Now in its 20th year, the annual event typically brings hundreds of revelers to downtown Southern Pines. This year’s festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with a live performance by Whisky Pines at the First Bank Stage.
Face painters, stilt-walkers and a magician named Happy Dan will entertain guests along Broad Street. The family-friendly event will also feature actors dressed up as Elsa and Olaf from the movie “Frozen,” according to the association’s website.
As always, the centerpiece of the celebration will be the pine cone drop.
A giant pine cone will be lowered from the raised ladder of a fire truck starting at 8 p.m. Built by a metal sculptor in Tennessee, the cone is festooned with LED lights and weighs about 50 pounds.
Friday night’s weather forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-60s with a chance of rain.
First Eve is one of several New Year’s Eve celebrations scheduled Friday in Moore County. Some of the other events include:
• Sunrise Theater will host New Year’s Poppin’ Eve, a concert featuring songwriter Abigail Dowd, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.
• Hatchet Brewery in Southern Pines will hold its New Year’s Eve Bash with live music from The Simpletones from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
• Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen will hold a New Year’s Eve Family Bowling Party from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $15.99, and reservations can be made by calling 910-295-9610
• Time Out Sports Bar in Carthage will hold a New Year’s Eve Soiree with live music from Carolina Vibez beginning at 8 p.m.
• The Jefferson Inn in Southern Pines will host a New Year’s Eve concert featuring 5Kings at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.