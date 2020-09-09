Friday marks the 19th anniversary of 9/11, and multiple tributes are planned for the nearly 3,000 people who perished in the terrorist attacks. Following is a look at some of the observances scheduled in Moore County.
9/11 Ceremony
A memorial ceremony for first responders killed on 9/11 will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday outside the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
The event is open to the public, but all guests must wear face coverings and maintain social distance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for information.
“A Climb to Remember”
Strong Soul and Southern Pines Crossfit are co-hosting a memorial stair-climb Friday on East Connecticut Avenue in downtown Southern Pines.
Participants will do multiple step-up exercises to simulate the experience of climbing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. The event will also include a 1.4-mile memorial run.
Registration is $40, with all proceeds benefiting fire and rescue departments in Moore County. People can join in at any point during the 12-hour event, which runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for tickets.
Memorial Convoy
Moore County Citizens for Freedom, a group founded earlier this year to oppose restrictions enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, is coordinating a caravan that will travel from Southern Pines to the Moore County Veterans Memorial in Carthage.
Motorists will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Spartan Blades on Southeast Service Road, with vehicles scheduled to depart at 6:15 p.m. Click here for information.
“Patriot Salute Station Run”
Members of American Legion Post 296 will deliver certificates of appreciation to local fire stations and police departments on Saturday morning. The group’s 135-mile campaign kicks off shortly after 9 a.m. at Tina’s Breakfast and More in Aberdeen. Click here for information.
Note: The current forecast calls for a 60-percent chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.