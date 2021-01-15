County leaders will consider a proposed economic incentive agreement Tuesday that is related to the United States Golf Association (USGA) investment in Pinehurst.
Details of the project have not been announced. County Attorney Misty Leland confirmed it is tied to USGA but is a different economic development project.
According to the required legal notice for the public hearing, the project involves a $16.2 million capital investment that is expected to provide 20 new jobs. The proposed incentive agreement includes 10 years of incentive grants to be calculated as 90 percent of the total property taxes paid above and beyond the current ad valorem tax value, provided the unnamed organization meets job creation and capital investment goals. Grant funding would be paid by the county from new tax revenues collected as a result of the organization’s investment.
The public hearing will be held Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m., on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse in Carthage.
In November, the Pinehurst Village Council approved an incentive agreement in support of Pinehurst Resort’s effort to build a 36-room hotel, described as a $16.2 million building investment that will create 20 full-time jobs with an annual salary of at least $30,000.
Pinehurst Resort President Tom Pashley told the Village Council that the hotel would function much as other resort properties throughout the year, but during the U.S. Open would be reserved for players and other VIPs.
Last fall USGA named Pinehurst No. 2 as the first anchor site for future U.S. Open Championships last fall. Over a 25-year period, Pinehurst Resort will host the organization’s preeminent men’s championship in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
USGA also unveiled plans to develop a second headquarters, known as “Golf House Pinehurst,” on the Pinehurst Resort campus. These facilities will include a new equipment-testing center, innovation hub, a satellite museum and combined visitors center, along with offices for USGA’s Foundation and its turfgrass agronomy and management section.
State lawmakers offered their support for the project last summer through the Championship NC Act, which provides up to $18 million in state performance-based incentives for the project. That funding will come through the state’s Site Infrastructure Development Fund and includes a transfer of $3.5 million from the One North Carolina Fund and $100,000 from the Job Development Investment Grant fund. It is also the intent of the General Assembly to appropriate an additional $14.4 million over four consecutive fiscal years, in equal installments.
In return, USGA is projected to generate at least $800 million in economic benefits to the state over the next 10 years; employ at least 35 new staff positions, and 50 positions overall, with an average annual salary of $80,000; in addition to hosting periodic championships in Pinehurst and other locations around the state.
(2) comments
The same USGA that just turned their backs on our very popular president Trump, a man who knows quite a bit about running successful golf courses. That was a really stupid business decision by the USGA, especially given their growing presence in a strongly conservative county like ours. Corporate welfare is robbing Peter to pay Paul. Everyone loses. Just say no.
Kent, you may be confusing the USGA with the PGA. It was the PGA who recently took the 2022 PGA Championship away from the Trump course.
