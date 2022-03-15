Construction at the site of the Moore County courts facility in November.

Construction at the site of the Moore County courts facility in November.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for the long-awaited courts facility in downtown Carthage.

Construction of the new four-story courthouse is being funded through limited obligation bonds approved by county commissioners in June. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be connected to the county’s existing 47,000-square-foot courthouse, which is being renovated.

The overall project is estimated to cost about $53.1 million, which also includes demolition of the old Carthage firehouse, rebuilding two parking areas, and construction of a connector for Dowd Road. New Atlantic Contracting, Inc., a company based in Winston-Salem, was awarded a $41.1 million contract for the project in May.

The current courts facility opened in 1979 to replace the old county courthouse, which still sits in the middle of downtown Carthage. For the past few years, the county has been under increasing pressure from the state judicial system to replace or expand the facility.

Last year, Commissioner Catherine Graham, who chairs the Courthouse Facilities Advisory Committee and is a former clerk of court, noted that the current facility was built when Moore County’s population was only 47,000.

“We are now over 100,000, so that is a real justification,” she said at the time. “This will be a courthouse that our citizens will be proud of.”

Graham and other members of the Moore County Board of Commissioners will be on hand for Tuesday’s groundbreaking. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at 1 Courthouse Square.

