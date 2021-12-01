Suspense and plot twists are nothing new in the world of theater, but drama students at Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore had more than usual to contend with as they prepared for the competition stage this fall.
This year, 71 schools from around North Carolina participated in the N.C. Theatre Conference High School Play Festival. They performed 89 plays at 12 regional festivals. All three Moore County high schools were among them, bringing back both regional and state-level awards.
Each school has 45 minutes for its performance, including setting up and clearing the stage, so most of the plays produced for the festival are written as a single act, or adapted for the format from the dramatic canon. Performances are judged by professional actors and directors.
Both Pinecrest and North Moore qualified for the N.C. Theatre Conference State High School Play Festival on Nov. 19 at Greensboro College based on their regional performances.
Pinecrest’s production of “Antigone” was granted one of 16 performance slots at the state festival after a regional festival at Jack Britt High School on Nov. 5.
Greek tragedy has never been theater director Adam Faw’s go-to when considering performances, and it wasn’t his first choice this year. He originally planned for Pinecrest to put on an adaptation of Peter Pan.
But when it came time to hold auditions, Faw didn’t foresee that show lending itself to a masked, socially distanced cast. “Antigone” deals with death, family loyalty and secrets, all set against the backdrop of a civil war — allowing the actors to tell a larger-than-life story.
“Greek tragedy is designed to be done outdoors, it’s designed to be big, expressive, intentional choices, told with movements and gestures instead of just facial expressions so we could kind of lean into the style of it,” said Faw.
Typical of Greek drama, the events that propel the story happen offstage. But the script cued the actors to work through the full gamut of emotions during the performance. The most significant challenge turned out to be controlling the intensity of that emotion across the entire play.
“It had comedic moments and comedic characters written in. It had some really good depth to it, so it wasn't just stoically standing there telling the story,” Faw said.
“It’s a very tough show, especially for younger actors, to connect with because it’s talking about really heavy emotional things.”
Junior Kara Sparks played Ismene, Antigone’s sister. She was already familiar with the story having previously read the play in an English class. Upon reading the script, she was intrigued by the use of a chorus that represented each character’s silent thoughts and struggles.
“I thought that concept would look really amazing onstage, so that’s what drew me to this work,” she said.
In Ismene’s case, that unspoken passion is her devotion to her sister.
“My character is sisters with Antigone and is fearful of the choices she makes, so I tried to draw from that family love aspect for her character,” said Sparks.
”The sisters will bicker and argue, however in the end they love each other dearly, and that’s what motivates Ismene to change her mind and put her life on the line for her sister.
Sparks won an Excellence in Acting award at the state play festival for her portrayal of Ismene, but that wasn’t her only contribution to the production. She also designed the theatrical masks worn by members of the chorus to distinguish them from the characters. With input from her classmates, she settled on modifying premade masks: first carving them in the style of ancient Greek theater and then using cosmetics to add facial expressions consistent with the chorus member’s character.
“We wanted full face masks for our chorus that emulated an Ancient Greek style but still were functional and, well, not terrifying to look at,” said Sparks. “This was so much fun to work on, and I really loved getting to experiment with how to distinct each vastly different characters personalities through their masks.”
At the Jack Britt regional festival, five students won individual awards. Stage manager Caiden Ray and costume designer Jill Mann each earned awards for Excellence in Design and Production. Mann also won Excellence in Acting, and Ayla Rodriguez won one of two Outstanding Achievement in Acting awards offered at the festival. Kara Sparks won Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production for mask design. Pinecrest’s performance also earned a nod for Excellence in Ensemble Acting and Excellence in Directing.
Pinecrest then advanced to the state festival, netting another award for Excellence in Ensemble Acting and a Theater Arts Award for Movement. Excellence in Acting awards went to Jill Mann, Kara Sparks and Brady Biltz. Ayla Rodriguez again won the top individual award for Outstanding Achievement in Acting, which came with a $28,000 scholarship offer from Greensboro College and a $20,000 offer from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Kara Sparks also won the state level Excellence in Design and Production award for mask design. Jill Mann earned an Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production for Costume Design, which came with a $60,000 scholarship offer from Catawba College.
Faw won the CC Lipscomb Award for Excellence in Directing, one of two directing accolades presented at the state festival.
Both Union Pines and North Moore were second-ranked plays at the regional level. At Jack Britt, Union Pines came in right behind Pinecrest with “The Yellow Boat.”
The same weekend, North Moore’s production of “An Absolutely True Story (As Told By A Bunch of Lying Liars)” was the Honorable Mention Distinguished Play at the Reidsville High regional festival.
Their production was noticed for the technical proficiency behind the show as well as the acting on display. Students Jalen Troublefield and Elijah Brown won Excellence in Acting awards, and the entire cast was awarded for Excellence in Physicality and Movement.
Excellence in Design and Production awards went to Zoie Jones for slide design and animation and to Jordan Nall as the technical lead. Maycee Kimball and Veronica Cox, who handled stage management and lighting, won one of two Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production awards.
North Moore was one of four regional runners-up randomly selected for a “wildcard” slot at the state festival. Elijah Brown and Emma Mack brought home Excellence in Acting awards from the state level, where the cast was again awarded as a whole with an Excellence in Physical Comedy award. Logan Brown netted an Outstanding Achievement in Production and Design for sound design.
Union Pines’ production of “The Yellow Boat” was the NCTC debut for its new theater director, Alexandra Scott. Scott knew when she came to Union Pines this year that the school had built a strong theater program over the years on powerful ensembles and lively comic performances, but wanted to test her students’ range.
She chose a piece set early in the HIV epidemic, dealing with a family whose son has hemophilia and contracts the virus. Much of the play takes place in a hospital setting. In addition to adapting well to mask use, the subject matter also gave students a chance to reexamine their own experiences of the last two years.
“COVID has been overwhelming for so many of these kids so it’s a different way to challenge those emotions and fear and not knowing what’s going on and connecting to that. They did a really wonderful job with that,” Scott said.
With half of their faces covered, students had to emphasize other aspects of their performance rather than relying on facial expressions.
“Where we really focused was working on our character work and our articulation and emoting through vocality,” said Scott. “We did a lot of vocal exercises because you are losing so much of your face and it’s so important to match your voice to your body and really show everyone this emotional journey that we’re going on.”
The show was still a bit of an unknown quantity when the NCTC regional festival rolled around. The cast had never performed it publicly, and had only one full performance under its belt.
Even so, “The Yellow Boat” was still the day’s Honorable Mention Distinguished Play, and the cast won Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Acting. Caleb Free, who played the leading role, earned an individual Excellence in Acting award. Union Pines also won a Theater Arts Award for set design.
“The show itself is incredibly ensemble heavy. The ensemble is on stage almost the entire time and even missing one cast member for a rehearsal was difficult because the lines overlap each other so much,” said Scott.
“It was very nerve-wracking but they completely stepped up into their roles, blew me away. They left the audience in tears. They took all the energy and hope that they had and really left it out there on the stage.”
