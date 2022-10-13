The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has received approval from county commissioners to pursue funding for a SWAT vehicle.
In an Oct. 4 presentation to the commissioners, sheriff’s Maj. Andy Conway said the agency plans to explore “all financial and grant options for the purchase” of a BearCat G3. The vehicle, which is manufactured by Lenco Industries of Massachusetts, is expected to cost about $300,000.
“Over the last few years there have been numerous instances in Moore County in which a tactical vehicle would have been or has been used to address specific high-risk incidents posed to law enforcement,” Conway said, adding that three such incidents have occurred recently in as many months. “We have had to request the assistance of Richmond County to use their BearCat in all three of those.”
In each of the incidents, he said, law enforcers were “called upon to de-escalate and neutralize” a situation involving an armed individual. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department last sent its BearCat to Moore County in September, when the armored vehicle was used to pump tear gas into a Southern Pines mobile home where a man had barricaded himself from police.
Moore County’s vehicle would be custom-built to drive in both rural and urban settings, Conway said, and could be used in “various rescue and recovery operations,” as well as during hurricanes and other severe weather events. It would provide up to 20 years of service, he said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and N.C. Department of Public Safety both offer grants that could help pay for the vehicle, according to Conway. There is also a 10-year, zero-interest rural economic development loan that the sheriff’s office can apply for through Randolph Electric Membership Corporation .
Conway said the vehicle will take at least a year to build after the funding has been secured. It would be “kept in a secured parking area,” he said, and “protected as much as possible because it is a high-cost asset.”
“Obviously it’s a lot of money,” he said. “But just like any fire apparatus, the value will be evident based on the lives that are saved in the end.”
The request to pursue potential avenues of funding was unanimously approved by the board following a motion from Commissioner Catherine Graham.
“I want the protection for our officers in Moore County as the need arises,” Commissioner Otis Ritter said, adding that “it’s a lot of money, but a human life is a lot of money.”
“That khaki shirt will not turn a bullet,” he said, “but this thing will.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(2) comments
There is more than enough fat in the SCC and MCS administration to pull from their budget and pay for this.
Based on what one hears about the drug warfare on the rise in our county - thanks to Biden’s open borders - this is probably a good idea. A sad development though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.