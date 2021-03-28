Unidentified human remains were discovered Sunday morning off Murdocksville Road, the Moore County Sheriff's Office has reported.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an active investigation is underway.
Murdocksville Road between NC 73 and Doubs Chapel Road will be closed for the next several hours while law enforcement are on-scene.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip line at 910-947-4444.
This is a developing story.
