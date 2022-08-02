Moore County recently saw its highest positivity rate for coronavirus testing since mid-February.
Addressing the local Board of Health on Monday, Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said about 29.4 percent of new tests administered in the county had returned positive as of last Wednesday. That’s the largest percentage recorded by the department since Feb. 11, he said, and higher than the statewide average of 24.6 percent.
The county’s previous high, Garner said, occurred amid “the downslope of the initial Omicron surge.” At the same time, the department has not observed a significant increase in severe infections among local residents.
“Moore has averaged approximately seven COVID hospitalizations per week over the last month,” Garner said. “Additionally, Moore County has only charted five deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last eight weeks.”
The Health Department reported a moving, daily average of about 45 new infections for the week ending July 27 — up from the previous week’s average of 36 new daily infections. Over 27,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.
At least 330 of those cases, or about 1.2 percent, have been fatal.
Based on the current level of community spread in Moore County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that residents wear face coverings while indoors in public settings. The federal agency also recommends that “special attention be paid by folks who may be at higher risk or have secondary health factors that may lead to severe illness,” Garner said.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that about 58 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Monday — a figure that has risen little since the beginning of the year. About 39 percent of the county’s residents are boosted, according to N.C. DHHS.
A two-dose vaccine developed by the Maryland company Novavax was recently approved by the CDC. Garner said the vaccine is different from previously authorized products because it uses protein instead of the genetic material mRNA. Those more comfortable with a traditional vaccine may be more comfortable with this one.
“The protein-based platform is new to COVID vaccines but it’s not really new,” he said. “The technology has been around for more than 30 years and has been used in other formulations for the flu, hepatitis and pertussis.”
He added that availability of the new vaccine is expected to increase across the state “in the next several weeks.”
The Health Department is in talks with a vendor to resume weekly COVID-19 testing clinics at its office in Carthage. Garner said the department has also requested at-home testing kits from the state that will be distributed for free to residents.
Later during Monday’s meeting, Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Health Department, shared an update on the global monkeypox outbreak. She said 60 infections have been identified since June 23 in North Carolina, nearly half of which are linked to Mecklenburg County.
“Currently we have zero cases in Moore County,” Fraley said. “But that’s certainly subject to change.”
The department, she said, has a “very, very limited number” of the two-dose monkeypox vaccine available to residents who are at risk of exposure.
“Currently that’s mainly men who have sex with men,” Fraley said. “That’s where we’re seeing the majority of cases statewide, U.S.-wide and worldwide.”
During last month’s meeting of the Board of Health, Garner explained that monkeypox is transmitted “person-to-person through direct skin-to-skin contact after contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.”
While Garner noted that “men who have sex with men” make up a large number of cases linked to the current outbreak, he emphasized that “transmission is not exclusive to that group.”
“Anyone who has had close contact with an infected person could contract monkeypox,” he said, adding that infected individuals are being advised to isolate at home until the skin lesions commonly associated with the disease have disappeared, any scabs have “fallen off” and a “fresh layer of intact skin has formed.”
Monkeypox has been around for more than 60 years, having first been acknowledged by Danish scientists in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is “usually a self-remedying disease,” Garner said, and is “rarely ever fatal.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
