The yellow school buses on the roads each fall are a reliable indicator that public schools are back in session.
But for the first few weeks of the school year, what time those buses will stop outside students’ homes or drop them off in the afternoon is less sure of a thing.
Moore County Schools’ transportation department went into the year knowing that it would have to design bus routes based on a significant limiting factor: the number of available drivers. The district set an early deadline for families to sign their children up to ride the bus — nearly four weeks before the first day of school — so that its transportation office would have ample time to plan routes.
Even so, what came in was the district’s highest number of requests ever. That left staff devising routes to transport 6,400 students — about half the district’s total student body — with less than 80 drivers.
A decade ago, when Moore County Schools’ enrollment previously peaked close to 13,000, the district had more than 100 drivers to work with. But with statewide cuts to teacher assistants since then, many of whom started and ended their days driving a bus, schools have struggled to recruit employees to work the unconventional hours behind the wheel.
The plan the district came up with to start off the school year involved 251 total bus routes, with morning and afternoon routes counted individually. That unevenness accounts for drivers who are only available in the mornings or afternoons, as well as students who may only ride the bus one way.
Longtime bus drivers who have returned to work after retiring under the state system are limited to 30 hours of driving per week. The math bears out that most of the district’s other drivers are driving two routes in the morning and then again in the afternoon.
“With so many students, so many routes and so few drivers, the ride times are longer for a lot of students than what they've experienced in the past,” John Birath, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for operations, told the school board this week.
A handful of routes started the year without an assigned driver. A West Pine Middle route went uncovered until the fourth day of school. Until then, families received conflicting messages from the school as the transportation department worked to assign a driver to that route.
Birath told the school board this week that the district still needs four additional drivers to cover routes at Aberdeen Elementary, Pinecrest, North Moore, Southern Middle and West Pine Elementary. For the most part drivers at those schools have managed to divide those routes among themselves so far.
“Just speaking with Aberdeen Elementary School, last week they did not have a bus arrive late on that campus,” said Brath. “The other drivers were able to work together, splitting up that vacant route and grabbing those kids and getting them to school on time still.”
In total, the district’s transportation office fielded 1,700 calls during the first week of school, which tapered off from more than 650 on the first day to about 100 on Friday of that week.
Efficiency is another factor in planning bus routes. Planners strive for each bus that goes out in the morning to return with as many students as it was designed to carry. The state funds schools’ transportation systems, but penalizes local districts for running buses only partially full.
To that end, the district plans to overhaul the routes it spent a month designing. New routes should go into effect on Oct.1. Between now and then, district staff will reach out to families who requested a bus but haven’t used it, and add in the few hundred requests that came in over the month of August.
“We are now tracking who is riding our bus and who is not,” Birath said. “Many families who signed up for a bus maybe don’t put their kids on them for whatever reasons, but we monitor that for the first two weeks of school.”
Moore County Schools also has a handful of prospective new bus drivers expected to start work in the next month. Bus drivers must have a commercial driver’s license. Taking the required class, physical examination and road test can take up to three or four months.
The district covers the costs associated with becoming licensed. Birath said that, in some cases, incoming drivers can start riding along as bus monitors for route familiarization.
“We do a lot of things to hire drivers, because it can take a very long time until they see a paycheck from Moore County Schools if they wait until they actually drive the bus,” he said.
Even if the district can staff all of its routes with a permanent driver, it will continue to hire additional drivers as floating substitutes to fill in for other drivers where needed.
For information about becoming a Moore County Schools bus driver, call the transportation office at (910) 947-5481.
“A decade ago, when Moore County Schools’ enrollment previously peaked close to 13,000,” Wrong. According to the facts from NCDPI, the enrollment peak was 13,343 in 2012, a decade ago. That’s hardly “close to 13,000”. But MCS schools do not score well in math so an error this great could be excused. Pay cuts? That’s laughable. What’s probably meant is that schools didn’t get every penny they demanded from taxpayers. Why is there never a connection to academic performance when funding is discussed? It continues downward while the costs to taxpayers goes up, even with MCS enrollment shrinking by more than a percentage point annually. How many buses are needed by area private, charter, and home schools? Tip: the answer is between zero and none. Yet kids manage to get to those schools daily, amazing. How many MCS pupils are in fact illegal aliens who should not be in our county in the first place? What is the total enrollment in MCS schools for this new school year? Will we have to wait again until next July to learn this?
