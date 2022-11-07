Students at Robbins Elementary School in 2018.

Students at Robbins Elementary School in 2018.

 File photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Now that the first post-pandemic state academic performance assessments are in, the Moore County Board of Education spent two days this past week reviewing how the district’s schools plan to get their students back on track over the next two years.

Improvement planning is a longstanding practice in schools around the state. A core team of teachers, administrators and parents at every school review each year’s testing data in detail. That group then comes up with plans to capitalize on areas of growth and address areas where students are struggling. Those plans are then presented for school board approval every other year.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Maybe if we built a fancy new $30m school, the Aberdeen ES grades would improve above F? Whoops - already did that. Over half the Robbins ES student body are Latinos. How many are illegal aliens or children of illegal aliens who shouldn’t even be in our country? If you can’t speak English fluently you should not be admitted to any government school. They exist to teach the 3Rs and prepare kids for independence at age 18. It is grossly unfair to American students to focus any attention on teaching kids English. That’s what parents should do before coming to our country - legally. We moved four times across the Atlantic. Our kids excelled in both American and German schools with no help from schools with their language skills. That was our job.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days