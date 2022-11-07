Now that the first post-pandemic state academic performance assessments are in, the Moore County Board of Education spent two days this past week reviewing how the district’s schools plan to get their students back on track over the next two years.
Improvement planning is a longstanding practice in schools around the state. A core team of teachers, administrators and parents at every school review each year’s testing data in detail. That group then comes up with plans to capitalize on areas of growth and address areas where students are struggling. Those plans are then presented for school board approval every other year.
Broadly speaking, this past spring’s test scores showed that, in the last school year, Moore County Schools made up about half of the academic ground lost after school operations abruptly halted in March 2020. That’s based on an increase in the percentage of students testing at grade level in reading, math and other subjects from the spring of 2021.
Testing that year showed a significant backslide in student performance nationally, and students in Moore County Schools were no exception. So there’s been more room for improvement than ever.
That backslide did not reflect on individual schools as harshly as it might have had the state not waived its system of awarding all public schools letter grades based on how students did on end-of-grade and end-of-course testing.
The school board reviewed 12 schools’ improvement plans in meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, but with particular focus on the two elementary schools designated as ‘F’ schools when the state released its latest round of performance grades in September.
After listening to this year’s round of plans, board member Robert Levy questioned the district’s approach to keeping school improvement an in-house process. He suggested that the board consider bringing in a program or consultant that has successfully spurred growth at schools similar to Moore County’s.
“I’m sure everybody is trying to do the best to turn around the school, but none of us know whether the steps that we’re taking are efficacious, whether those steps are going to do it. The only way to know that is to bring in somebody who has previously turned around a school,” he said. “We’re putting out a plan but we don’t know what to expect out of the plan.”
Aberdeen Elementary
Robbins and Aberdeen Elementary have been state-designated “low performing” schools for several years. Before the pandemic the school board was already working with the state to classify them, along with Southern Middle, as “Restart” schools. That gives those schools more flexibility in how they allocate funds, hire teachers and schedule their school year.
Aberdeen Elementary Principal Dante Poole said that latitude has allowed him to even out class sizes among the grades. State laws that require very small K-3 class sizes put many schools in the position of putting 25 to 30 students in fourth and fifth grade classes. Poole said his classrooms average 21 to 22 students across the board.
Aberdeen has also freed up funding to post a teacher assistant in every first-grade classroom even though the state funds one TA for every two classes. Poole has also brought on Nora McNeill, a retired principal, as a behavior interventionist to work with small groups of students.
“It was really interesting to me the way students returned after the pandemic,” said Poole. “They returned not having very strong problem-solving skills, and so because of that we saw that this was an issue in our building and we made a decision to increase attention to it.”
Aberdeen Elementary’s test scores fell even in the year before the pandemic, after exceeding growth expectations in 2018.
Poole conceded that the preparations to move into a new school, and combine the two staffs from the previously separate primary and elementary schools in a larger building, added an extra burden to teachers along with the pandemic. When the new Aberdeen Elementary opened in 2020 during the pandemic, it had 13 beginning teachers.
So the school’s improvement team has also restructured how teachers work together to evaluate their students’ progress and make plans based on that data. Designated “professional learning teams” of teachers now meet three times a week to delve into how students are doing in specific subjects.
That serves a dual purpose, Poole said.
“What we know about teacher retention is that when teachers feel like they belong to a school, that matters to them, and when they belong to a team that's working together they're more likely to stay and want to do the work,” he said.
Poole said that his goals for Aberdeen mirror the school board’s overall goals for the district: 10 points’ increase in the percentage of students performing at grade level in math and reading by 2024. That goal would require Aberdeen to achieve 44.7 percent reading proficiency and 41.4 percent math proficiency, or roughly to return to where it was in 2018.
From 2021 to 2022, Aberdeen maintained its reading proficiency levels. The proportion of students performing at grade level in math increased by eight percentage points.
School board members also pressed principals to set intermediate goals for 2023, and to set more ambitious goals specific to increasing proficiency among minority and economically disadvantaged children.
Poole was one of several principals who briefed the board this week to mention access to quality preschool programs as a significant factor when it comes to achievement gaps in elementary school.
“Kids come in the door not ready for school, whether it’s because they didn't go to preschool or they didn't have a robust preschool experience,” he said. “So we have to work to build that capacity into them.”
Board member Robert Levy asked school staff to compile a report on how experienced teachers are distributed around the district, suggesting that most of them should be posted at schools like Aberdeen Elementary.
“What are we doing to get more experienced teachers into not just Aberdeen Elementary, but the schools that really need the experienced teachers, and the schools that may not be the most desirable from the standpoint of some teachers who have been teaching a while and would like to relax a little bit and don’t want it to be so intense?” he asked.
Board member David Hensley suggested that using local funds to reward teachers for better test scores — instead of basing salary supplements solely on years of experience — would motivate them to move to struggling schools.
“The biggest opportunity for student growth is at a lower-performing school,” he said. “So for those teachers that are incentivized by additional pay … they would tend to migrate to our Title I schools because they can have the most growth and they can have the most impact and therefore they would get paid the most.”
Robbins Elementary
Robbins Elementary also regained ground last year, with third-grade test scores in reading and math eclipsing where they were before the pandemic. The same thing happened with fourth-grade reading scores.
Principal Christine Laurita said that the Restart program has allowed her to add a part-time reading coach on top of two full-time reading interventionists.
In addition to its goals to improve reading and math proficiency, Robbins also plans to cut chronic absenteeism in half by 2024. Laurita noted that 3,700 of the recorded absences at her school last year were due to excused COVID-19 quarantine and illness, and accounted for just over half of the absences at Robbins that year.
Like Poole, Laurita also noted that students came back to full-time school in 2021 lacking the typical coping skills for dealing with challenges.
“It became clear that they had difficulty identifying things that they were proud of with regards to their academics,” she said, when the school’s leadership team started meeting with students to discuss their goals.
So the school has started to include students in conversations about their own quantifiable progress, focusing on the progress they make throughout the year.
“This year our students will be participating in student-led conferences, and throughout the process students are going to become experts about their data and their learning and be able to explain it to a parent or guardian,” said Laurita.
“Throughout this process our students have begun to take ownership of their learning and their personal data and are proud of their accomplishments.”
School board members noted the inconsistent achievement gaps at Robbins. Last year Black and Hispanic students outperformed their white peers in math with about 38 percent of each group performing on grade level to 28 percent of white students.
Those percentages between white and Hispanic students reversed when it came to reading, with Black students faring even worse.
The majority of Robbins’ students are minorities: of students tested last year, 113 were Hispanic, 36 were white and 24 were Black. K-2 students are not tested.
Laurita said that not only do English learners generally need about five to seven years to catch up to their classmates who hear English spoken at home, economically disadvantaged students can face similar struggles in learning academic vocabulary. About 75 percent of Robbins students qualify as economically disadvantaged.
Hensley also questioned Robbins’ Spanish immersion program, one of about 225 dual-language immersion programs in public schools around North Carolina. That’s an optional program that delivers instruction in both English and Spanish.
“It seems to me that if you spend half your time not teaching (English) to both English native speakers and non-native English speakers then you’re going to retard the development of both of those,” he said, pointing out that fewer white students at Robbins read on grade level than at Highfalls and Westmoore K-8 schools.
“I will concede there’s obvious benefits. … I just think this is a discussion that needs to be had.”
Kate Faw, the district’s director for planning and accountability, said that students in the Spanish immersion program generally outperform their peers who are not.
“I think there’s other factors that we’d have to fully explore if we wanted to do a compare-and-contrast of Robbins Elementary, Highfalls and Westmoore and some other elementary schools in our district,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair. “There’s some complex factors that go into every school and every school community.”
Maybe if we built a fancy new $30m school, the Aberdeen ES grades would improve above F? Whoops - already did that. Over half the Robbins ES student body are Latinos. How many are illegal aliens or children of illegal aliens who shouldn’t even be in our country? If you can’t speak English fluently you should not be admitted to any government school. They exist to teach the 3Rs and prepare kids for independence at age 18. It is grossly unfair to American students to focus any attention on teaching kids English. That’s what parents should do before coming to our country - legally. We moved four times across the Atlantic. Our kids excelled in both American and German schools with no help from schools with their language skills. That was our job.
