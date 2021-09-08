After public schools abruptly shifted to virtual teaching in March 2020, hundreds of students stayed away — moving to either private schools or homeschooling — in the fall of last year.
But if the number of students on Moore County Schools’ rosters over the last two weeks is any indication, the district’s enrollment is rebounding from the pandemic-induced slump.
As of the 10th day of school on Sept. 3, the district enrolled a total of 12,792 students between its 22 campuses. That’s 350 more than schools reported at the same point in the 2020-2021 school year.
That total includes 620 students who have voluntarily enrolled in the district’s Connect all-virtual academy: 186 elementary, 140 middle and 295 high schoolers.
Administrators predicted modest growth, estimating about 12,400 students when budgeting for the current school year. But enrollment is actually set to eclipse where it was even two years ago.
Last year the district hovered around 12,300 students throughout the year as scheduling evolved from two in-class days a week to full-time classroom learning for elementary school students. Doors opened to all students five days a week just a couple of months before the end of the year.
How enrollment compares to the 2019-2020 year remains to be seen. The state tracks local district’s enrollment after a full month of school and uses that figure to determine funding for individual districts. Moore County Schools started the fall of 2019 with 12,742 students.
The district hit an all-time enrollment high in 2013 and 2014 of 12,900 students. The number of students dropped off for a few years but began to approach that figure again in 2018 and 2019.
Moore County Schools’ overall enrollment appears to be returning to the pattern of growth forming prior to the pandemic. Fluctuations in enrollment school-by-school, illustrate the effects of the district’s attempts to massage that growth toward a more even distribution around the county.
The second and most dramatic phase of the redistricting plan adopted by the 2019 school board went into effect this fall with the opening of the new Pinehurst Elementary School.
Enrollment fell by more than 100 students at Southern Middle, West Pine Elementary and West Pine Middle from a year ago. West Pine Middle still remains slightly over its 700-student capacity, but is down to 713 from 814 a year ago.
So far Crains Creek Middle is reporting a gain of 150 students. That school now has 589 students: well within the 700-student “core” capacity of its cafeteria, gymnasium and other common facilities but slightly over the 550 its classrooms were designed to hold.
New Century Middle added 52 students as of the second week of school, and is now slightly above the projected 2022-2023 enrollment level estimated during the redistricting process.
Several elementary schools are reporting growth as well. McDeeds Creek Elementary’s service area expanded in the second round of redistricting to draw in 124 more students. Southern Pines Elementary added 61 and Pinehurst Elementary gained 66.
Despite the district’s efforts to contract the area served by West End Elementary, that school added 65 students and remains near capacity at 492.
If the district’s fall 2021 enrollment holds comfortably above the district’s original 12,400 student estimate, Moore County Schools will be eligible for additional state funding.
That additional funding will cover the salaries of additional teachers to serve the expanded student population — or at least unburden local funding streams that the district typically uses to supplement the state allotment.
(4) comments
NC Home School Enrollment increases by 19%:
In July, 2021, the NC Division of Non-Public Education (DNPE) published the NC homeschool statistics for the 2020-2021 school year. The number of state recognized homeschools grew by about 18.7% to 112,614 (from 94,863 the year before). Note that the percentage of growth the year before was 4.6%. DNPE estimates that there are about 1.6 students per homeschool for a total of 179,900 students. NCHE believes that a more realistic estimate is 2.5 students per homeschool for a total student population of 281,535. This represents more than 16.6% of the total North Carolina K-12 student population. Since most homeschools with only students below the age of 7 do not officially open a school (because the law does not require it), there are actually more homeschools than this number represents.
John Locke Foundation: According to reports, now fewer than 10 school districts across the state are currently not forcing schoolchildren into face masks. It’s a policy stemming from sheer adult panic with purblind disregard for children, who are being inflicted with psychological, physical, social, developmental, and academic harms. For what gain? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study on May 21 finding that the difference in transmission rates in school systems that required masks among students vs. those in which mask-wearing was optional was “not statistically significant.”
Already Moore County schools have had 197 kids and 25 teachers test positive for COVID. The Delta variant attacks kids more aggressively than did early forms of the virus. All kids 12 and up should be vaccinated, just as with polio and many other virus'. Notice the increased enrollment in "government schools" Kent?
John Misiaszek
Also, already nearly 600 kids under quarantine.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.