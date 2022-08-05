TEASER: Moore County Schools (Version 1)
File photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Moore County Schools is now prepared to start using updated social studies standards for elementary and middle schools that were due to go into effect a year ago.

The State Board of Education approved those new standards for teaching social studies and history in the summer of 2021, to be put into use for the 2021-2022 school year. But as debates about Critical Race Theory raged on nationwide, some Moore County school board members harbored suspicions that the standards might be a gateway for the previously obscure legal framework to be taught in classrooms.

(3) comments

Kent Misegades

Beyond biology, the only form of sex education in schools should be abstinence and Biblical doctrine. Parents, not bureaucrats, are responsible for the rest. How can clubs like Spectrum at Pinecrest HS thus be allowed?

Barbara Misiaszek

Mr.Levy, how about dropping the word "woke" from your vocabulary. You use the word to demean anyone who has a different opinion than you do. Back in my youth it would have resulted in nothing other than an invitation to step outside.

John Misiaszek

Kent Misegades

He uses it very appropriately. Woke describes in one word the far left’s desperate attempt to brainwash our youth before the left becomes instinct. Since wokeness is based on lies, it is doomed to failure.

