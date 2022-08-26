Moore County Schools Police officers Chris Coleman and TJ Hawthorne issued clear and concise commands to the shooter:

“Drop your gun! Put it down! Do it now! Put it down!”

Moore County School police participate in active shooter training in the indoor firearms training simulator at Samarcand Training Academy. Participants train with drills in a virtual simulator instead of training with live rounds on the range. MCS police officer Chris Coleman takes aim as fellow officer T.J. Hawthorne goes down (at right). Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Moore County School police participate in active shooter training in the indoor firearms training simulator at Samarcand Training Academy. Participants train with drills in a virtual simulator instead of training with live rounds on the range. Multi- media technician Ethan Kellihan at the controls. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Moore County School police participate in active shooter training at Samarcand Training Academy Thursday Aug. 18, 2022. MCS Police Chief Rodney Hardy describes one of the virtual scenarios in the indoor firearms training simulator. Participants train with drills in a virtual simulator instead of training with live rounds on the range. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Kent Misegades

Wow, that sure looks expensive! Are we paying fir all this stuff? Home schools need none of it.

