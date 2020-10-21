Moore County Schools runs a census of its military-affiliated students every year as part of a federal program to fund and tailor programs at schools serving a significant population of military families.
This year, the district has been selected to participate in the Department of Education’s Impact Aid Electronic Data Collection Pilot Program, which will allow federally-connected families to complete the annual Impact Aid survey online.
It also simplifies the process, as participating families can complete one survey for all of the children in their household rather than filling out a paper form for each child.
“The electronic survey simplifies the submission process for families by reducing potential errors on forms or the need to rely on students to turn in forms,” said Rollie Sampson, Moore County Schools’ military family liaison. “Errors and missing forms often result in families having to resubmit their surveys. We are excited about being one of the first school districts in the state to convert from a paper survey to an electronic data collection system.”
Families eligible to participate include those with at least one parent in the following categories: active duty military personnel; National Guardsmen and Reservist; military retirees and veterans; foreign military officers; and individuals employed as a civilian worker, contractor or subcontractor on federal property, such as a military base.
Since 1950, Congress has provided financial assistance through the Impact Aid Program
to local school districts that have lost property tax revenue due to the presence of tax-exempt
federal property, or that have experienced increased expenditures due to the enrollment of
federally-connected children. Districts receive funding based on the total number of completed
Impact Aid surveys from federally connected students.
Moore County Schools received approximately $330,000 for the 2019 fiscal year. Impact aid funds are typically distributed in multiple payments over the course of one to two years after the application cycle.
To better serve military families, MCS has combined the Impact Aid Survey with the
Every Student Succeeds Act Military Student Identifier Form, fulfilling both state and
federal requirements.
This year’s survey is currently open. Families should complete it by Oct. 28.
The district is asking all federally- and military-connected families, regardless of their status, to participate in the survey which will eliminate the need for a seperate Military Identifier survey in December.
Impact Aid funds are usually considered general funds and may be used in whatever
manner they school district chooses in accordance with local and state requirements.
Although impact aid funds are considered unrestricted, Moore County Schools designates them for services important to military-connected families. A portion of the funding is used for district-level, military-specific support, such as a District Military Liaison, Student 2 Student Programs, the Military Child Education Coalition’s Annual Training Seminar, the MCS Annual Military Family Forum, and online enrollment.
Individual schools also receive some of the funding based on their military family population as reflected on the survey, and apply those funds in a similar manner. Additionally, Impact Aid numbers are used by the Department of Defense to determine eligibility for DODEA grants or whether school districts receive supplemental counseling support in the form of Military Family Life Counselors.
“It’s important to note that this initiative does not collect sensitive information about our
active duty parents related to the unit in which they serve,” said Sampson. “The forms ask only for basic information such as the service member’s name, branch and rank. Only total numbers are reported to the U.S. The Department of Education and identifying information is never shared.”
The electronic Impact Aid survey is available on the Moore County Schools website at www.ncmcs.org/impactaid. Federally and military-connected families will also receive the electronic survey link via their parent email listed in PowerSchool. Students are also receiving the paper version of the impact aid survey with their report cards for families who prefer the paper survey.
If families have additional questions about impact aid or the survey process, they can visit the MCS website at www.ncmcs.org/impactaid or contact Rollie Sampson, District Military Liaison, at rsampson@ncmcs.org or (910) 947-2976.
