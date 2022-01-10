Moore County Schools is reinstating its mask mandate for students and staff amidst a rising number of COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.
The school board voted on Monday night to require masks indoors, effective immediately and until at least Feb. 14, when it will again revisit the issue. Indoor mask mandates had just been lifted in December, for the final week of school before winter break.
Administrators recommended bringing a face covering requirement back into effect in light of the sharp rise in the number of cases, and quarantines associated with them, over the first week of January.
Last week Moore County Schools reported 188 new student infections, including active cases identified during the break, requiring 364 quarantines. That’s up from 26 new infections and 96 quarantines during the final week of school in December.
Case numbers in the schools were already on the rise when the board voted for a mask-optional policy in December, mirroring the escalating community spread around Moore County fueled largely by the Omicron variant.
The school board also voted to adopt a 10-day isolation requirement for students and staff who contract COVID-19. That’s more stringent than the requirements laid out in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services toolkit of pandemic protocols for schools.
In a mask-required environment, the state requires that those who either test positive for the virus or are presumed to be positive based on their symptoms isolate for five days. The toolkit indicates that they may then return to school if they continue to wear a mask for at least five days.
Board member David Hensley suggested that measure as an add-on to Vice-Chair Libby Carter’s original motion to again mandate masks indoors, and the board unanimously supported it. His motion also included a provision that would allow students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school provided they test negative and remain asymptomatic, as permitted within the state health department's regulations.
The final motion to require masks passed 3-2, with Hensley and Levy opposed. Board members Stacey Caldwell and Philip Holmes were not present for Monday’s business meeting and work session.
See Wednesday's edition of The Pilot for a full report on Monday's Moore County Board of Education meeting.
This is an assault on our children. You are imposing on them emotional distress to protect them from a virus that does not threaten their health.
About 1,000 kids have died of COVID, And don't tell me that's not many, One is too many. Grow up Mr. Woodward.
John Misiaszek
