For the first time since Moore County Schools resumed in-class instruction in the fall of 2020, students and staff may choose not to wear face coverings indoors.
The Moore County Board of Education unanimously approved an immediate shift Monday night to a mask-optional policy. That policy will maintain required masking on schol and activity buses.
“I hope we will communicate to our teachers, because there will be some children who will be masked and some children who will not be masked, and communicate to our parents that we respect their choice,” said board member Robert Levy. “It is masking-optional, it is choice, and our job with Moore County Schools is to make sure our teachers and our students respect the choice that is being made by the individual parents and the individual students.”
The vote reflected an about-face in advice from district administrators over prior months. Masks have been required since students returned to school in fall 2020. This school year, masks have been required every month since August, when the state delegated to local school boards the decision on whether or not to require masks.
Since the start of the school year, numerous speakers have addressed the school board to protest the ongoing mask mandate.
“I fear for the children at school if half of the teachers sound like half of the people that were speaking tonight. It’s hard to even understand with the mask,” Colin McCafferty told the board Monday night during the public comment period before the vote.
“To be honest with you, I feel like I’m in bizzarro land wearing this mask here. This must be what it’s like for our children at school.”
Moore County Schools waived mask requirements in outdoor settings back in May, echoing changes in guidelines issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
But until this point, Superintendent Bob Grimesey has recommended that face coverings remain required indoors based on guidance from the Moore County Health Department. Health officials also determine who should be quarantined following exposure to COVID-19 based in part on whether or not masks were worn during the exposure period.
Moore County has seen a resurgence in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. The county is again experiencing an elevated rate of transmission after being on the low end of the substantial threshold for all of November.
Administrators had previously recommended that masking should remain a requirement in schools until community transmission levels fell to the moderate or low range. The Centers for Disease Control sets those thresholds based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of positive tests over the last seven days.
Throughout the pandemic, holidays have been followed by a surge in new cases. But on Monday, Grimesey prefaced the new recommendations by pointing out that cases among school-aged children and teens have remained relatively low even after Thanksgiving.
“There are the numbers, then there’s the trend in the numbers and we look at all aspects of this,” said Grimesey.
“If one looks at numbers overall, one is discouraged by the fact that Moore County has become ‘red’ from ‘orange’ rather than ‘yellow.’ But if one looks at the zero-to-17 numbers, you see a different trend. It’s not great, but it’s not as bad as we thought it was going to be coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Last week, Moore County Schools recorded 33 new infections, with 114 resulting quarantines. That’s up from nine new infections and 11 new quarantines the week before Thanksgiving. Those cases also led to three group quarantines, the first in the district since early October.
“We know that this uptick has taken place after the Thanksgiving holiday and we anticipate that we will continue to see that a bit as we go through the extended holiday break,” said Tim Locklair, Moore County Schools chief officer for academics and students support services.
“We’re also very hopeful that we’ll see this level out and trend back downward in late January to early February post-holiday.”
Face coverings will still be required on school buses and activity buses to minimize group quarantines resulting from COVID-19 exposure in tighter quarters.
In light of Monday’s decision, Moore County Schools will give families the option to switch from its Connect Virtual academy to in-person instruction or vice-versa when the spring semester begins Jan. 19. Enrollment will be open through Dec. 20.
“If there is a parent who has a significant concern because we’re making this shift starting tomorrow potentially, if the board endorses it, they always can reach out to their principal and we’ll work with that parent through what we might call remote instruction for a period of time if needed,” Locklair said.
(1) comment
My opinion, bad decision. I hope not but we'll see.
John Misiaszek
