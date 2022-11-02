MCS Police Incident

Law enforcement officers cordon off the Moore County Schools central office building in this 2019 file photo.

 Courtesy, Moore County Schools

Moore County Schools has been awarded $618,026 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year as part of a recent statewide grant approved by the N.C. General Assembly.

Moore Montessori Community School, a public charter school in Southern Pines, has been awarded $47,378.

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

I have three grandchildren here in Moore County, so school safety is important to me. They are home-schooled. We didn’t need police in our public schools in the 60s and 70s. But we did have discipline at home, and in schools.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

I'm thinking that all those dollars Representative Boles is taking credit for are taxpayers dollars.

