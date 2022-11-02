Moore County Schools has been awarded $618,026 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year as part of a recent statewide grant approved by the N.C. General Assembly.
Moore Montessori Community School, a public charter school in Southern Pines, has been awarded $47,378.
The funding is part of more than $74.1 million in safety grants awarded to more than 200 districts and charter schools across the state by N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. It will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training, and services for students in crisis.
“I have five grandchildren living here in Moore County, so school safety is extremely important to me, and I am glad Moore County Schools will have additional resources to make our classrooms safer and more secure,” said Rep. Jamie Boles, who represents Moore County.
In 2018, the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly authorized a new School Safety Grant
Program to improve safety in public school units by providing grants for school resource
officers, services for students in crisis, training to increase school safety, safety equipment in
schools and additional school mental health support personnel.
Since then, more than $120 million has been awarded to public school units across North
Carolina.
“The School Safety Grant enhances schools’ efforts to keep our students safe,” said Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools. “We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the funding is critical to ensuring that schools are safe for students and staff.
“School safety is a top priority for the Department of Public Instruction as it is for students, families, educators – all of us,” Truitt said. “It goes without saying that safety is an essential condition for effective teaching and learning. The Center for Safer Schools did a great job ensuring that each applicant received as much funding as possible to meet that critical need.”
(2) comments
I have three grandchildren here in Moore County, so school safety is important to me. They are home-schooled. We didn’t need police in our public schools in the 60s and 70s. But we did have discipline at home, and in schools.
I'm thinking that all those dollars Representative Boles is taking credit for are taxpayers dollars.
