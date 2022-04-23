North Carolina schools are beginning to look beyond standardized test scores in reading and math when they consider whether or not students are on track to go to college or enter a stable profession when they graduate.
A third subject probably won’t be added to the end-of-grade testing anytime soon, but Moore County is leading the statewide charge for schools to emphasize engineering as early as kindergarten to prepare them for an increasingly information-based economy.
More than 200 educators from 40 counties around the state visited the district this past week to learn how Moore County’s public elementary schools are weaving engineering projects into everyday curriculum.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction and SERVE Center at UNC-Greensboro sponsored the Building Engineers in K-5 Classrooms conference, held on Tuesday at Sandhills Community College. On Wednesday the district staged a robotics showcase at Pinecrest High School involving 86 teams from all 13 elementary schools.
Middle and high schools have mostly embraced the confluence of project-based learning, problem-solving, engineering and technology known as STEM.
But as Steve Johnson realized years ago when he worked at a Cabarrus County middle school, students who haven’t been exposed to STEM prior to sixth grade can be blind to their own potential in a new subject.
“They had already put a label on themselves that STEM was for ‘smart kids.’ That was what triggered in my mind that we have got to start earlier,” he said.
“What we’re finding out is when they get to middle school and they haven’t started in elementary school, you’re missing a huge number of kids that would never envision themselves doing this kind of stuff.”
Johnson, who is now a STEM specialist at the SERVE Center, was until recently Moore County Schools’ assistant director for technology and before that worked as a school-level digital integration facilitator.
This year’s conference was the first full event since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the teachers who participated came from districts starting where Moore County Schools was in 2015. That’s when the district held its first robotics showcase in the gym at Sandhills Farm Life with just five teams using robot kits that had been “collecting dust in a closet.”
From that event, Johnson and the other digital specialists discovered the almost unlimited appetite for STEM activities. So they used a technology grant to buy robotics kits for every school in the district, but knew it had to be more than just a fun “extra.”
“We had all these after-school clubs, but we wanted to hit every kid in the county. We didn’t want just the kids that could make it to after school. That’s when we put together what’s called the engineering thread:” a set of 12 engineering projects worked into the district’s K-5 math and science curriculum, using everything from robotics kits to cardboard and pipe cleaners.
“It’s all about presenting a task and letting the kids figure out how to solve that problem, create something to solve that problem. We build failure into it. If they’re all successful, it's not a good task. We want them in groups, to fail and figure out how to make it better.”
Now eight other districts are participating in the first cohort of public schools working to develop a similar approach to elementary engineering education through the Building Engineers initiative.
Those districts will each develop a two-year plan to spread STEM instruction throughout their district’s elementary schools in ways that tie directly to the opportunities available in their middle and high schools.
“We got a chance to write goals, work collaboratively and talk with the other cohorts to kind of hear at a state level, between really big districts and really small districts, how we’re going to make STEM happen for K-5 kids,” said Sara Rhyne, an innovation coach for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“If you don’t have the luxury of 30 minutes dedicated to STEM, how do we take all of these great lessons and concepts and really build them into the core curriculum?”
Inspiring students to pursue futuristic careers in cybersecurity, drone design and 3-D printing synthetic biological tissue is about more than just playing with robots, though.
In his keynote speech welcoming conference participants on Tuesday, Aberdeen Elementary Principal Dante Poole suggested that successful STEM students need what are widely considered “soft skills,” including communication, the power to influence others and advocate for positions, critical thinking, and crucially the ability to constantly learn new technologies.
“Do you think what you’re doing in your classroom right now is getting a kid ready for that? Yes, but you can’t be the only ones. We have to inspire some other people to get kids ready for that,” Poole said.
“The skills that I have identified to you are people skills, relationship skills, No matter how much technology changes our lives, the one thing that remains the same is people. We need people in order to do what we have to do.”
It’s almost impossible to predict what kind of employees will be in the greatest demand in 2034, when today’s kindergarteners will be graduating from high school. Poole used the evolution of recorded music as an example of how technology is changing, and at a faster rate than ever.
“In my lifetime we have gone from an eight-track tape to millions of songs streaming on my Spotify channel. It moves so fast that it is hard to keep up. Music is the most tangible example of how innovation has changed our lives,” he said.
“This innovation was disruptive. It was disruptive because people made money doing things one way and then things changed very quickly.”
Poole told his audience, many of whom specialize in STEM education, that as advocates for innovation they might be considered “disruptors,” and encouraged them to keep “interrupting the status quo.”
That’s just what Erika Filipkowski intends to do among her colleagues at the Charlotte charter school where she teaches STEM. She said that just convincing other teachers to incorporate engineering into their already-packed curriculum can be an uphill battle: especially when some students struggle with tested subjects.
“They think STEM is just another added thing they have to do, they don’t realize it can be more meaningful, especially if it’s based on what you’re already teaching,” said Filipkowski.
“I just don't think that teachers really see how easy it is and how beneficial it is. We’re trying to create lifelong learners, and if you’re not making it memorable for them you’re not encouraging them.”
Watching Wednesday’s robotics showcase, a group of teachers from Harnett County lamented that they probably couldn’t field a team for such an event despite their school enrolling nearly 1,000 students.
Sarah Turnell, an instructional technology facilitator at Highland Elementary in Lillington, headed the group of K-2 teachers who have teamed up to start introducing their students to STEM projects.
“These are all fairly new teachers … basically our goal is to get this group started early with the kids so that grades three, four and five don’t have that choice,” she said. “When the kids get there, they’re going to be demanding it.”
Second-grade teacher Amy Zimmerle said that without a schoolwide effort to integrate STEM, it’s up to individual teachers to figure out how to make it work. She and her colleagues attended the conference to learn new techniques for using project-based activities to reinforce their existing lessons more effectively than worksheets or a video.
“I just mostly wanted to figure out how I could integrate it into what I’m already doing,” she said.
“When you’re one teacher and you want to do it, it’s really overwhelming. But when there’s a lot of teachers trying to do it, you can bounce ideas off of someone who knows what you’re talking about.”
