Students will not return to classes in Moore County Schools Monday, with the school system citing unsafe road conditions Sunday leading to the decision.
The announcement Sunday afternoon also comes with an optional teacher work day for staff, if conditions are safe for them to return to school.
The closure also means no virtual learning for students Monday as well.
Many secondary roads remained iced over across the county Sunday afternoon, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing Sunday night and more ice is to be expected.
What’s the problem? Roads too dry? Good grief.
