The Moore County Schools (MCS) Police is investigating a breaking, entering and larceny event that took place early morning last Thursday at the Pinecrest High School athletic fieldhouse.
MCS Police is seeking community assistance in identifying the person(s) and vehicle involved in the removal of athletic equipment from the fieldhouse.
The public is asked if it can recognize the person or vehicle in the attached photos to contact officer Kiser at 910-986-5112 or Interim Chief Hardy at 910-986-0949.
