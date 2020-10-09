Moore County Schools is planning to reevaluate its annual administration of “risk behavior” surveys to middle and high school students after a marked upswing in critical feedback.
Those surveys are based on the Centers for Disease Control’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, which monitors behaviors that can adversely affect the health of teens and young adults. They include a series of questions about students’ sexual behaviors and use of controlled substances, and have been administered to eighth, 10th, and 12th grade students each spring since 2017.
Moore County Schools solicits feedback on the survey questions –– and advises families how to exempt their students from taking them –– in the fall before administering them to students. The district received about 30 responses last year. Half of those were generally critical of the surveys or simple statements from parents who would direct their children not to take them.
But this year, the surveys have become a flashpoint of those critical of the sitting board members running for re-election..
Between Sept. 15-22, the schools received 102 responses through an online feedback form, 81 of which reflected some level of objection to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey questions. Some of those who submitted comments said their children aren't currently attending Moore County Schools.
Seth Powers, Moore County Schools’ director for student support services, told the school board on Monday that he’s holding off on requesting approval to administer those surveys in April as planned.
“While the 81 expressions of concern represent only 0.003 percent of Moore County Schools parents, they do warrant further analysis by staff,” he said.
The board is expected to approve the administration of other student surveys related to social and emotional learning and school culture this week.
Topics on the Youth Risk Behavior Survey range from mental health, with questions about whether a student has ever considered or attempted suicide, to bullying and bicycle safety. Most of the negative feedback sent to the district last month, though, related to questions about drug and alcohol use and sexual activity.
Many who commented said that the questions deal with sensitive topics and constitute an invasion of students’ privacy. Some felt that those topics may be too mature to ask middle school students to consider, and that the questions might make students more curious about illicit behaviors.
“These surveys are absolutely a waste of money and time. You need to be concentrating on educating our children instead of gathering their personal information,” said one responder.
“I am writing to express my disgust over the use of the YRBS for middle and high school surveys,” another comment read. “These sexual questions are not only intrusive, suggestive and inappropriate but they are completely unacceptable to be asking my children.”
The CDC issues separate surveys for middle and high school students. The middle school survey numbers about 50 questions, and the high school survey has about 90.
“It’s not the same survey as high school,” Powers said. “There is a difference in the questions between the eighth grade YRBS and the YRBS given in 10th and 12th grade.”
Both surveys ask students to report whether or not they’ve ever sipped alcohol, used cocaine, marijauna, or tobacco, or engaged in sexual intercourse, and how old they were when they started.
The high school survey more specifically asks students how frequently they use drugs and alcohol, and whether or not they’ve ever been coerced into sexual activity.
Moore County Schools put the survey in place to gather data that can help direct programs guided by its Behavioral Health Intervention Team, and to gauge progress over the years.
Some of the feedback questioned whether student responses are truly anonymous. Powers said that there’s no way for the district to trace responses back to a specific student through the online survey platform, and that the data does not leave the district.
The CDC itself randomly samples survey responses from districts nationwide in compiling its own data.
“The data is retained by the Panorama education platform, but the data is owned by Moore County Schools and the data is not shared,” said Powers. “It is not sold or rented for any kind of marketing purposes. It is our data; Panorama simply stores it for us.”
(2) comments
The article implies that Moore County's population could equal that of New York City: “While the 81 expressions of concern represent only 0.003 percent of Moore County Schools parents, they do warrant further analysis by staff," he (Mr. Powers) said. Checking the math, 81 is 0.003% of 2.7 million. If there were 2.7 million parents of children in Moore County schools, then there must be millions of children, let alone retirees here. Of course, we all know the population of Moore County is closer to 100,000. I believe the correct percentage is 0.3% (meaning 81 of about 27,000 parents, or roughly 1 out of every 330 parents). Either Mr. Powers was misquoted or he made a misstatement.
As you point out the percentage is still extremely small, not enough to pull the survey. Here's another decision made by the loudest voices but not necessarily the voices who represent the majority.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.