Data shared Monday with the Moore County Board of Health showed a marked improvement in the area’s COVID-19 trends.
“Over the last month, Moore County has averaged just six new COVID-19 cases per day,” Matt Garner, interim director of the local health department, said during his presentation to the board. “That’s a level that hasn’t been seen since the summer of 2021.”
Garner said only 1.6 percent of locally administered coronavirus tests are returning positive, placing the county well within the desired positivity rate of 5 percent.
No residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Monday, according to Garner. He noted that coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen to a nine-month low across the state.
The latest numbers are a stark contrast from the beginning of the year, when the highly contagious Omicron variant was causing the virus to spread at a record pace. At the peak of the surge, the county saw an average of nearly 450 new infections a day.
Over 24,100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, and at least 323 local residents have died of the disease.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 58 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Monday. If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Garner said the drop in COVID-19 cases has allowed the health department to resume dental screenings for children in elementary schools. The service had not been offered for more than two years.
“Conducting those screenings at school is an effective way to prevent tooth decay in children and offers an opportunity for education, referral and treatment,” Garner said.
Also on Monday, Tony Price, chairman of the Moore County Board of Health, gave an update on the board’s search for a permanent replacement for Robert Wittmann, who retired as health director in December after 36 years on the job.
Price said the board has identified three candidates for the position and plans to conduct interviews with them on April 28.
