More than 100 people gathered at Downtown Park in Southern Pines on Thursday for a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Billed as a “Day of Remembrance and Action,” the event was organized by the Moore County NAACP to reflect on the toll of the insurrection while drawing attention to measures that would strengthen voter rights.
The mob that breached the Capitol building a year earlier had sought to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election by delaying the count of electoral votes.
“Moore County is sending a message that voters should decide the outcome of elections, not unruly mobs or politicians with agendas,” said Jackie Sharp Brown, one of several people who spoke during the hour-long program. “The events of Jan. 6, 2021, constitute a violent and deadly attack against all Americans — against our country, our democracy and our freedom as voters to choose leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by and for the people.”
A cast of speakers later read from a prepared timeline chronicling the incidents that led up to the attack, which included a mention of the local residents who traveled to Washington, D.C., in buses to protest the election results. Emily Grace Rainey, a former U.S. Army captain who helped lead the Moore County cohort, was later investigated by Army officials for her participation in the rally.
Thursday’s vigil included a memorial for the lives lost in the attack, with attendees placing flowers on a table with candles representing the five individuals who died. The casualties were Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, and rally participants Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips.
At the end of the program, presenters called on lawmakers to support several bills that would preserve and expand voter rights. Volunteers were also on hand to help people register to vote during the event.
“The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans,” said Helen Probst Mills, one of the event’s speakers. “To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, both the physical assault on the Capitol building and the political attempt to undermine a legitimate election, our elected leaders must pass urgent voting rights legislation that will protect our country from the anti-democratic forces who are continuing attempts to destroy it.”
“presenters called on lawmakers to support several bills that would preserve and expand voter rights.” such as permanent mail-in ballots and other tomfoolery, how Democrats steal elections.
“ The casualties were Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, and rally participants Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips.”. More distortion of reality. Only Ms. Babbitt, an unarmed female Air Force veteran met a violent death when a DC policeman shot her. We still do not have an answer why. The others all died from natural causes or a drug overdose.
The usual Democrat taking points. How about all the Democrat-incited “peaceful protests” in Democrat-run cities during the violent 2020 “summer of love” ? Will this comment too be censored? Can’t handle the truth? Are you surprise that Biden’s approval rating stands now at 35% ?
Do you really want to equate those "summer of love" protests - which were bad - to the insurrection that took place on 1/6/2021? They were entirely different in import. The first, terrible civil unrest. The second a coup attempt. An attempt to undermine our democracy.
John Misiaszek
What insurrection? 70+ people held, none charged with insurrection. Not one. The only violence was when a DC policeman shot and killed an unarmed female Air Force veteran. The real insurrection was Democrat spying on the Trump campaign, bogus Democrat accusations of collusion with Russia, three-day siege on the White House after the Real President Trump took office, 2000+ policemen injured in Democrat-incited protests that caused $2b in property damage. And of course a fake pandemic created to throw the 2020 election. Democrats own all this and the disastrous consequences for our country‘s Economy and end to Trump’s energy independence in just one year. The recent drubbing Democrats received in Virginia is just a small preview of what’s coming in the future.
