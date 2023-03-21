The Moore County Board of Commissioners recognized the contributions of social workers by adopting a resolution Tuesday proclaiming March as National Social Work Month.
The resolution was read to the commissioners by local social work supervisor Jamie Williams-Canty, who told the board that social workers “fight social injustice and respect the dignity and worth of all people.”
“Social workers positively touch the lives of millions of Americans each day and in a variety of places, including schools, hospitals, the military, child welfare agencies, community centers and in federal, state and local government,” she said, reading from the resolution.
The resolution goes on to describe social workers as the “largest group of mental health care providers in the United States.” People in the field work “daily to help thousands of Americans overcome mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety,” according to the document.
They are also on the “frontlines of the nation’s opioid addiction crisis,” the resolution says, “helping people get the treatment they need and prevail over substance use disorders.” It adds that the nation’s estimated 708,000 social workers have “helped people and communities recover from natural disasters that are increasingly fueled by our warming climate, including hurricanes, drought and flooding.”
Social workers have also “helped this nation live up to its values by advocating for equal rights for all, including people of color, people who are Indigenous, people who LBGTQIA2S+, or people who follow various faiths,” the resolution says, using an expanded version of the acronym that includes intersex and asexual individuals, as well as Native Americans who identify as having both masculine and feminine spirits.
“Social workers have continued to push for changes that have made our society a better place to live, including a livable wage, improved workplace safety, and social safety net programs that help ameliorate poverty, hunger and homelessness,” Williams-Canty said, reading from the resolution. “Social workers endeavor to work throughout our society to meet people where they are and help empower people and our society to reach the goals they wish to attain.”
Williams-Canty was joined during the meeting by several of her coworkers at the Moore County Department of Social Services as well as the agency’s director, Tammy Schrenker. In a memo to the commissioners ahead of the meeting, Schrenker wrote that National Social Work Month “uplifts the social workers of our country, and celebrates their constant contributions to our society.”
Nick Picerno, the board’s chairman, made the motion to adopt a resolution recognizing the remainder of March as National Social Work Month in Moore County, but said he would not sign the document itself because “there’s certain things in it that I personally disagree with.” He did not elaborate on his objections.
“I think you’re angels and heroes for what you do,” Picerno said. “I think you’re outstanding citizens in our community that make things work. You help those that can’t help themselves. You have a special calling from God, and for that I truly appreciate each and every one of you.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
