Moore County Fire Marshal Office has issued a local burn ban on open burning in the unincorporated areas of Moore County beginning at noon Tuesday.
The burning ban does not apply to charcoal or gas grills provided fire safety precautions are taken. Any unincorporated area is an area not within a city, village, or town municipal jurisdiction.
A State burn ban was issued by North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to hazardous forest fire conditions, using authority under the law (NC G.S. 106-944 & 106-946) to cancel all burning permits and prohibit all open burning.
“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.” A person responsible for setting the fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.
The N.C. Forest Service and Moore County Fire Marshal's office will continue to monitor conditions.
If you live within a municipal jurisdiction, please contact your local municipal Fire Department related to the status of their open burning ban.
Open burning includes burning leaves, branches, or other plant material. In all cases, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics, or other non-vegetative material is illegal.
The public is asked to call 911 to report a wildfire if they see any fire burning that is not in a gas or charcoal grill.
The burn ban will remain in place until further notice. For questions about the burn ban please contact the Moore County Fire Marshal's Office at 910-947-6317.
