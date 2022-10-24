The Moore County Board of Commissioners recently approved a request that will allow Partners in Progress to hire a third full-time employee, making the size of the organization’s staff more comparable to economic development agencies in neighboring counties.
Addressing commissioners last week, Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, said the need for additional staff was “being driven by demand for economic development services.”
“Last year, we saw a 71-percent increase in the number of businesses looking to locate in Moore County,” she said in an interview. “One out of every four of them were in the electric vehicle supplier market. There’s no question that all the large announcements to the north of us — Toyota, Vinfast and Wolfspeed — are contributing to this increased demand.”
Hawkins told the commissioners that Partners in Progress has seen a “pretty significant increase in demand for our services, not only for existing Moore County businesses but prospective businesses that want to locate here.”
“We’re seeing increased demand from local property owners with industrial and commercial sites that need some guidance and advice,” she said. “Our local community partners and our local governments are reaching out to us at a much greater rate today.”
The heightened demand is putting increased strain on the organization's two full-time employees, Hawkins said. Writing in a memo to the commissioners ahead of last week’s meeting, she said her staff “worked, on average, a combined overtime of 20 to 30 hours per week to try to be responsive to customer needs” in the most recent fiscal year.
Hawkins wrote that “most comparable economic development agencies” have three or more full-time staff members. Agencies in neighboring Lee, Harnett, Chatham and Randolph counties, she said, all have three full-time employees, “along with other part-time support staff.”
“They say that asking for help is a sign of strength not weakness, and I’m here before you today to tell you that we need some additional help,” she told the commissioners.
Partners in Progress was previously set to receive $105,000, or about 22 percent of its annual budget, from the county. The request approved by the commissioners on Oct. 18 earmarks an additional $67,500 for the organization.
Hawkins said the added funding will cover 90 percent of the new staff member’s salary for their first six months of employment. The estimated annual salary for the new position will range from $90,000 to $100,000.
In an interview, Hawkins said the person hired for this new position will work with other partners, including local governments, to identify where industrial development should go in Moore County and secure grant funding for site development.
“We’ve obtained more grant money this year than in the combined past 20 years of our existence as an organization,” she said. “This new position is going to help us manage these funds and go after other grant opportunities too.”
In her memo to the commissioners, Hawkins wrote that Partners in Progress has been awarded more than $2 million in grants since July 1, 2021. The organization, she said, is “currently managing eight different grants” — further adding to a workload that included management of only one grant in each of the previous two fiscal years.
Commissioner Nick Picerno, who made the motion to approve the funding request, asked that the board be provided with regular updates showing “tangible results” achieved by the new employee. Hawkins said she hopes to have the position filled by the end of the year.
