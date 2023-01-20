As an investigation into the substation attacks that upended life for over 45,000 local homes and businesses continues, a lawmaker representing Moore County plans to introduce a bill that would make electrical infrastructure less vulnerable to sabotage.
State Rep. Ben Moss, a Republican whose district includes Moore and Richmond counties, is sponsoring the Energy Security Act of 2023, which would require power companies to “provide security systems at substations to protect against vandalism and other security threats.” A draft version of the bill is brief, consisting of only a few sentences, and includes language that Moss said is intentionally broad.
“My goal was to present a bill that would get everybody to the table to discuss exactly what needs to be done moving forward because what happened in Moore County was terrible, and we need to try to find a way to prevent that from happening again,” Moss said in a phone interview on Thursday. “Everybody knows we have to do more than what we've done during the last two centuries pertaining to energy protection, and I’d like to get other legislators involved and come up with some realistic solutions to help with an issue that seems to be ongoing.”
The U.S. Department of Energy recorded at least 20 physical attacks on the nation’s power grid during the first eight months of 2022, the most recent period for which data is available. That’s up from six such events in all of 2021.
The department’s latest tally does not include the Dec. 3 attacks in Moore County, which were the most disruptive assault on the nation’s electrical infrastructure in recent memory. Over half of the county’s electric customers lost power for days after two Duke Energy substations were damaged by gunfire.
Moss is calling for bullet-resistant fencing and security cameras, among other things, to help deter would-be vandals.
“I realize stuff like that costs money,” Moss said. ”But how much money did the energy provider lose when those substations were down? How much money was spent to replace the parts of those substations?”
Duke Energy has repeatedly declined to say if cameras were in place at either of the substations, which are located about 10 miles apart from each other in Carthage and West End, but Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed Friday that the facilities did not have cameras on the night of the attacks. Moss said he did not see any cameras posted while visiting one of the sites shortly after the attacks.
During Friday’s interview with The Pilot, Fields noted that images captured at a Tacoma, Washington substation during a series of Christmas Day attacks there helped lead to the arrests of two individuals within a week.
“In Washington State, they had some security measures in place that were able to capture their folks quickly,” Fields said. “If we had that here, it would be nice.”
Fields pointed out that several similar attacks have occurred across the United States since the incident in Moore County, but those events did not cause widespread blackouts lasting multiple days. The local attacks have not officially been deemed acts of terrorism, but federal investigators have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.
“The FBI is looking nationwide for the terrorism side, getting information from other states,” Fields said. “They’re keeping us abreast of what they are hearing on the outside. But the elements of this, of what we’ve got here, is totally different.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the attacks, and the FBI has shared few updates about the status of its investigation. Shelley Lynch, a public affairs specialist with the FBI’s field office in Charlotte, confirmed that investigators are looking into a similar substation shooting reported Tuesday in neighboring Randolph County, but she said it’s too early to “determine whether this case is connected to the ongoing investigation in Moore County."
Fields said cameras are now in place at multiple substation sites across the county. Patrolling deputies, he said, have been conducting regular checks at the stations as an added security measure in the weeks since the attacks.
While state and federal law enforcement officials no longer have a physical presence in the county like they did in the immediate aftermath of the shootings, Fields said his office has remained in “constant contact” with agents from the FBI and SBI.
“They’re still actively assisting,” he said. “They do have an FBI agent on the task force that is assigned to this and that is assisting. We are seeing what they’ve got, and they’re seeing what we’ve got.”
Jeff Brooks, spokesperson for Duke Energy, said the company is “currently conducting a comprehensive review of our security across our sites.” The utility, he said, is “using information from the Moore County event to inform our security strategy” moving forward.
“Security is an evolutionary process and we learn from every event to improve and strengthen our electric grid, and to increase reliability of service for customers,” Brooks wrote in a text message to a reporter. “Beyond that, I can't speak specifically to individual security measures except to say that we employ multiple layers of security to monitor and protect critical infrastructure and respond quickly to minimize the impacts of disruptions.”
Last month’s attacks also affected several thousand customers of Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, the county’s second largest provider behind Duke. In a statement to The Pilot, Dale Lambert, CEO of Randolph Electric, said “securing and protecting the grid is a top priority” for the organization.
“We incorporate multiple layers of security which we continuously monitor across our systems to protect critical infrastructure from natural and manmade threats,” Lambert said. “For security reasons, we can't speak about specific security measures that we have in place.”
While Moss hopes his proposed legislation will lead to better security at all of the state’s substations, he acknowledged that “some substations need more protection than others.” The attack on the West End station had a domino effect, cutting power to other substations in surrounding towns.
Duke Energy has not said if the West End station was shot before or after the station in Carthage, but Brooks confirmed that the Carthage substation went offline first. Reports of widespread power outages in Carthage began surfacing on social media about an hour before the rest of the county went dark.
The West End substation is connected to the power grid by a pair of 230-kilovolt transmission lines. Electricity flowing to the station is reduced to 115 kilovolts before being distributed to local customers through lines that extend from West End to form a large loop across Moore County.
Digital maps from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show that the lines going from West End tap into seven other substations along the loop, including the one in Carthage.
This makes the saboteurs’ targeting of the Carthage station somewhat redundant. Grady Hillhouse, a Texas civil engineer known for hosting the educational video series “Practical Engineering,” said the area served by the Carthage station would have lost power anyway once the West End station went down.
“If the 115kV loop was already de-energized, the Carthage substation would be as well,” Hillhouse, who on Tuesday posted a video about the attacks that has been viewed more than 822,000 times on YouTube, wrote in an email to The Pilot. “I couldn't confirm the timing, so it's possible that the Carthage sub[station] went down before West End. In that case, everyone connected to that substation would have lost power before the rest of the customers on the loop.”
Brooks declined to comment on the situation. “For security reasons, we don't discuss the structure of our electric transmission system,” he said.
Moss said some of his fellow lawmakers plan to propose legislation that would toughen existing criminal penalties for people who attack substations and other infrastructure. He supports that effort, but believes additional steps must be taken.
“I think it needs to be twofold,” he said. “We need to try to find a way to protect the substations better because, in all honesty, the people doing these kinds of acts don't care about punishment. They're just trying to inflict as much injury as they can.”
A $75,000 reward remains for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the attacks in Moore County.
Fields said the Sheriff’s Office has been following every lead it has received so far. While Fields did not disclose any specifics about tips reported to law enforcement, at least one was reported over emergency radio traffic on the night of the incident. In audio recorded by a reporter, a police officer relayed that a witness saw an SUV and two cars leaving one of the substation sites. The witness was unable to provide police with additional identifying information about the vehicles, according to the officer.
“There’s still folks out there that know what’s happening. It’s just a matter of if they are willing to come forth and give us the information,” Fields said. “I truly believe this is a solvable case, but we’ve got to get all of our players playing ball with us. It’s a very complex case, and we’re not going to stop until we find out who did this.”
Tips can be reported to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 910-947-4444.
Reporter Jonathan Bym contributed to this story.
