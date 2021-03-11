Randolph Electric Membership Corporation announces that applications are now open for its Sharing Success Community Grants. Nonprofits in the Randolph EMC service area of Randolph, Chatham, Moore, Montgomery, and Alamance Counties are eligible to apply.
The Sharing Success Community Grants Program is a special project of People Helping People (PHP), Randolph EMC’s 501(c)3 organization. Community Grant funds are made possible through the generosity of CoBank, an industry lender, and are separate and distinct from monthly member contributions to PHP.
“Since 2015, the PHP Board of Directors has awarded over $66,000 in grants to charitable nonprofits that lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Randolph EMC spokeswoman, Nicole Arnold. “We are pleased to announce that this year, the Board will award more than ever before. Randolph EMC’s core values guide our philanthropic efforts, and our People Helping People (PHP) program is one example of how the cooperative is dedicated to making a positive, lasting impact on the communities we serve.”
PHP will distribute $20,000 for the 2021 grant cycle. Qualifying organizations may apply for up to $2,000 in funding to implement programs or purchase necessary equipment to facilitate programs that will make a positive impact in the communities where Randolph EMC member-owners reside.
The application is available online at RandolphEMC.com/SharingSuccess. Completed applications must be received electronically by May 31, 2021.
