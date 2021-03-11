Randolph EMC Logo

Randolph Electric Membership Corporation announces that applications are now open for its Sharing Success Community Grants. Nonprofits in the Randolph EMC service area of Randolph, Chatham, Moore, Montgomery, and Alamance Counties are eligible to apply.

The Sharing Success Community Grants Program is a special project of People Helping People (PHP), Randolph EMC’s 501(c)3 organization. Community Grant funds are made possible through the generosity of CoBank, an industry lender, and are separate and distinct from monthly member contributions to PHP.

“Since 2015, the PHP Board of Directors has awarded over $66,000 in grants to charitable nonprofits that lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Randolph EMC spokeswoman, Nicole Arnold. “We are pleased to announce that this year, the Board will award more than ever before. Randolph EMC’s core values guide our philanthropic efforts, and our People Helping People (PHP) program is one example of how the cooperative is dedicated to making a positive, lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

PHP will distribute $20,000 for the 2021 grant cycle. Qualifying organizations may apply for up to $2,000 in funding to implement programs or purchase necessary equipment to facilitate programs that will make a positive impact in the communities where Randolph EMC member-owners reside.

The application is available online at RandolphEMC.com/SharingSuccess. Completed applications must be received electronically by May 31, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days