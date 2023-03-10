The opioid epidemic took center stage during meetings in Moore County last week, with both county commissioners and the local Board of Health discussing ways to address the crisis.
A representative from FirstHealth of the Carolinas on Monday gave a presentation about substance-use disorder to the Moore County Board of Health, which finds itself in a better position to tackle the issue as COVID-19 continues to wane. On Thursday, the commissioners approved a process for soliciting proposals from entities that hope to receive funding from the county’s share of a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the epidemic.
Moore County is set to receive $6.2 million from the settlement over the next 18 years to support “high-impact opioid abatement strategies.” Over $811,000 of that has already been allocated and will soon be awarded to organizations that offer programs or services for people in the throes of addiction.
County attorney Misty Leland said only applicants with at least three years of experience and “demonstrated success” will be considered. Their proposals must “identify and directly address a need related to reducing opioid overdoses and related deaths through prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other life-saving programs,” among other requirements.
Under the timeline approved by the commissioners, applicants will have from Monday until April 14 to submit proposals. The county’s Opioid Task Force, which is being led by commissioners Frank Quis and John Ritter, will appoint a committee of local stakeholders to evaluate the proposals before they are brought to the full board for consideration.
The commissioners will then take the unusual step of voting on the proposals by written ballot. Nick Picerno, chairman of the board, said this is meant to prevent the commissioners from influencing one another by announcing their votes.
The national settlement stems from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Leland was part of a group of five county attorneys that created the statewide allocation agreement ensuring that North Carolina’s portion of the settlement would be distributed fairly across the state’s 100 counties.
A record 107,622 people died of drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with three quarters of those deaths involving opioids. Nearly 4,000 fatal overdoses were linked to North Carolina — a 26-percent increase from 2020.
The crisis has been growing for some time. In a presentation to the Moore County Board of Health on Monday, Roxanne Elliott, policy director for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said prescription drugs were first identified as a local concern following a Community Health Assessment conducted in 2007.
“This is not an epidemic that just suddenly popped up,” she said.
FirstHealth has since established a consortium of 75 partner agencies across a five-county region to address the issue.
“When we came into this work, everybody was working in silos and nobody was talking across those,” Elliott said. “None of the partners were at the table together knowing what the other partner was doing. We have worked very hard over the last four years to change that and to create some infrastructure and some foundation to move this work forward.”
As part of its efforts, FirstHealth created a website that connects patients with peer-support specialists who, Elliott said, have “lived experience and are in active recovery.”
“They are the absolute essence of this work,” she said of the specialists, who have “helped over 1,000 unique individuals” enter treatment and recovery programs since 2019.
For opioid users who are not in recovery, FirstHealth offers free harm-reduction kits that include doses of Narcan — a nasal spray that reverses the effects of overdose. Elliott said the kits are designed to “keep people alive until they’re ready to go on their journey.”
She advised against using “derogatory” language when talking about substance-use disorder, which can perpetuate stigmas surrounding addiction.
“We don’t say, ‘Hey, that addict,’ or ‘former addict,’” Elliott said. “We say, ‘That is someone in active recovery’ or ‘that is someone who is actively using.’”
Addiction, she added, is a “chronic disease that impacts the brain.”
“It makes the brain function in a different way and causes people to make bad decisions.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
