The Moore County Law Enforcement Officers Association is hosting a family fun day Saturday to allow residents to come meet their local law enforcement officers.
The event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at Southern Pines Brewing Company’s location on Airtool Drive in Southern Pines.
Bounce houses, corn hole and live music from Dark Horse, Whiskey Pines and others will be a part of the event. Chick-Fil-A will provide refreshments.
The association, founded in 1980, is made up of law enforcement agencies across Moore County, as well as the District Attorney’s office, the State Highway Patrol and the Clerk of Court’s office.
