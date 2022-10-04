As Moore County approaches 30,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the local Health Department is emphasizing the importance of vaccinations and booster shots.
“Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” Matt Garner, interim director of the department, said during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health, adding that “unvaccinated individuals were found to be 9.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who had received a booster” in a recent Respiratory Virus Surveillance report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Data from N.C. DHHS showed that 63 percent of the county’s population had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday. About 40 percent of the population has received at least one booster.
Vaccines are currently available for anyone aged 6 months or older, with boosters authorized for people as young as 12. Shots can be scheduled with the Health Department by calling 910-947-7468.
Garner said the department has several “booster outreach” events slated for October.
On Thursday, the agency will be offering shots to students and faculty members in the Moore County public school system and at Sandhills Community College. Shots will also be offered Thursday to county employees as part of an annual Health and Wellness Fair.
On Oct. 20, the Health Department plans to hold vaccination clinics at the National Guard Armory in Southern Pines and at San Juan Diego Mission in Robbins, which Garner called “a really good conduit for the Hispanic community in the north end of the county.”
“We’ve had great success with our (previous) vaccine clinics there,” he said.
The Health Department recorded a rolling, daily average of nearly 32 new infections for the seven days ending Sept. 29, the most recent local data available before The Pilot’s print deadline. The number of COVID-19 tests returning positive in the county stood at 39.4 percent — a 0.8 percent increase over the previous week and well above the state’s identified target of 5 percent.
“Here for us in Moore, it appears that people who are getting tested are indeed symptomatic and thus are ending up being COVID-positive,” Garner said. “That’s had a lot to do with our higher numbers of positive test results.”
Paul Kuzma, vice chairman of the Board of Health, noted that the “significance” of positive test results “is very different than it was a year and a half ago” because of the proliferation of at-home testing kits, the results of which are rarely reported to the Health Department.
“I think that the utility of that number is very different than it was when we were only doing PCR testing before vaccines.” Kuzma said, referring to laboratory-confirmed tests. “In my opinion, the numbers that would be most important for us to look at is the number (of residents) hospitalized, and that’s going to be a measure of how many people are really sick. If we see that trending up, that would be very concerning.”
Seven residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept 29, down from 10 hospitalizations on Sept. 21.
At least 336 residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, accounting for 1.1 percent of the county’s recorded infections.
Later during Monday’s meeting, Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Health Department, gave an update on monkeypox.
Two cases of the disease have been confirmed in Moore County in connection with the current outbreak. N.C. DHHS has recorded 566 cases across the state, with “nearly all cases amongst men who have sex with men,” according to Fraley.
Black men have been disproportionately affected, accounting for 70 percent of the state’s cases.
Monkeypox is most often transmitted through infected bodily fluids during sex. Despite the current outbreak, the virus remains relatively rare and is rarely fatal.
“We are investigating those positives that are reported to us, and we’re reporting that information to the state as we’re required to do,” Fraley said. “We are also providing vaccination.”
Fraley said the Health Department had administered 22 doses of the two-dose monkeypox vaccine as of Monday. Eligibility for the vaccine is limited to individuals who:
• Have been in close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox;
• Are gay, bisexual or transgender and sexually active;
• Have had sexual contact with a gay, bisexual or transgender partner in the past 90 days;
• Are living with HIV, taking medication to prevent HIV or were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days.
Monkeypox has been around for more than 60 years, having first been identified by Danish scientists in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The virus last made national headlines in 2003, when 47 cases were confirmed among people who had become infected through contact with prairie dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.