Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, is urging residents “not to panic” about the national monkeypox outbreak.
Addressing the local Board of Health on Monday, Garner said “monkeypox is usually a self-remedying disease” and is “rarely ever fatal.”
“In absence of any specific therapy, many individuals infected with monkeypox have a mild course of symptoms that resolve on their own,” he said.
Over 760 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 37 states since May, with four infections recently reported in North Carolina. Those cases, Garner said, were identified in Haywood, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
“Currently we have no cases in Moore County,” he said.
A vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 “can prevent illness or lead to less-severe illness if given within two weeks” of exposure, according to Garner. About 440 doses of the vaccine have been allocated to North Carolina by the federal government, all of which have been distributed to counties with larger populations than Moore.
“As additional doses become available, more locations will be added,” Garner said. “Here in Moore County, we haven’t been told as of yet if or how much of the vaccine we can expect to receive, but we anticipate that (information) is upcoming.”
Because of limited supply, Garner said the vaccine is “currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure.” Should the need for shots arise before the vaccine is sent to Moore County, the Health Department will coordinate with one of the counties that have already received a shipment.
“We can request vaccines from counties that were supplied with the vaccine in the case that we did have a contact that meets the criteria,” said Mellisa Fraley, director of nursing for the Health Department.
Garner said Friday was “monkeypox day” at the department, with staff members running through various monkeypox-related “scenarios” and discussing infection-control procedures.
“We’ve got everything lined up for the potential,” he said. “But we hope that we won’t see any (cases), and there’s a good chance that we won’t.”
Garner explained that monkeypox is transmitted “person-to-person through direct skin-to-skin contact after contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.”
“Such contact often occurs during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sexual contact,” he said. “This also includes contact with materials that have touched bodily fluids such as clothing or linens.”
While Garner noted that “men who have sex with men” make up a large number of cases linked to the current outbreak, he emphasized that “transmission is not exclusive to that group.”
“Anyone who has had close contact with an infected person could contract monkeypox,” he said, adding that infected individuals are being advised to isolate at home until the skin lesions commonly associated with the disease have disappeared, any scabs have “fallen off” and a “fresh layer of intact skin has formed.”
Monkeypox has been around for more than 60 years, having first been acknowledged by Danish scientists in laboratory monkeys in 1958.
During last month’s board meeting, Garner said “probably the most famous” outbreak of monkeypox occurred in 2003, when 47 cases were recorded in six states. All of the affected individuals became infected through contact with “pet prairie dogs,” he said.
Also on Monday, Garner gave an update on the county’s coronavirus metrics. Like other counties across the state, Moore is seeing an uptick in both its rolling, daily average of new infections and number of tests returning positive for COVID-19.
Data shared by the Health Department last Wednesday showed a daily average of about 33 new cases for the week ending July 6 — up from the previous average of 31 cases. About 24.2 percent of all laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 tests administered in the county returned positive during the same seven-day period, an increase from 20.6 percent for the week ending June 29.
Over 26,240 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with at least 329 local deaths attributed to the disease. About 1.2 percent of the county’s infections have been fatal.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 58 percent of the county’s population had completed their initial series of vaccination shots as of Monday. About 38 percent of the population has received a booster shot, according to N.C. DHHS.
